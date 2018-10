Donald I. Schweter (born July 12, 1938, in New York City) died Oct. 25, 2018, in Berkeley. He received a B.S. (highest honors) in marine engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1962 and did graduate work in naval architecture at U.C. Berkeley. He spent 38 years seafaring as an engineer on merchant ships.

