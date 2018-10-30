Are you ready for Election 2018? These resources will help you prepare

With one week to Election Day, Berkeleyside is gearing up for live coverage of all the issues on the Berkeley ballot.

When the polls close Nov. 6, the Berkeleyside team will report results in a live blog as they come in. We hope you’ll share election-related photos and news tidbits with us throughout the day and evening. Our tips form is the easiest way to do that.

For those still filling out ballots, remember to review our Election 2018 hub to learn about all the Berkeley candidates and measures. Our page is split into sections to help you navigate the races on your ballot. We have coverage on all the Berkeley City Council districts, School Board candidates, ballot measures, 15th Assembly District, Rent Stabilization Board and more. Opinion pieces have their own section.

Tuesday we published a round-up of Berkeley’s four ballot measures. Don’t miss it.

Those who want to vote in person can already visit the Registrar of Voters’ office at 1225 Fallon St. in Oakland. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; this weekend (Nov. 3-4) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s also a ballot drop box, for mail-in ballots, in downtown Berkeley at 2180 Milvia St. (at Allston Way) outside the city offices and across from Berkeley High.

We recommend using the Voter’s Edge website in conjunction with our reporting to make informed decisions when the time comes to cast your vote. Have other resources you like? Share them in the comments section.