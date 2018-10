The Revolution will be on unicycles.

As least, that’s true in south Berkeley, when the Berkeley Revolution unicycle basketball team practices at San Pablo Park.

Tonight, from 7:30-9 p.m., the Revolution will be practicing as they do every Tuesday night, but – just in case you wanted some added difficulty – the team will be in Halloween costumes.

But it isn’t all jokes. As co-founder and coach Jim Sowers said to Rachel Mueller in her video story on the team, “We’re athletes, not clowns.”