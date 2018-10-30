Shop Talk: Wellspring; Roark; Juniper Tree; Sephora update

WELLSPRING The pharmacy and compounding facility has a newly constructed location in Berkeley on Shattuck Avenue near Haste Street, moving from its previous location on Woolsey Street (near Telegraph). Co-owners Andrew Beyers and Rick Niemi created the model in 2016 to provide specialized services including compounding medications – tailor-made formulas based on individual needs – made on site, a Med Adherence Program, pharmacogenomics (genetic drug testing), free local delivery, refills and special orders. A ribbon cutting with the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, joined by Mayor Jesse Arreguín and other city officials is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Pharmacists will be on hand and technician-led tours will be offered to anyone in attendance. Wellspring has a pharmacy/retail location on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland (without the compounding facility feature). The business serves California and eight other states. Wellspring, 2461 Shattuck Ave. Tel: 510-548-8777. Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connect on Twitter and Facebook.

ROARK The men’s clothing wear company is coming to Fourth Street with a Surf/Skate Lifestyle brand called “Explorer’s Club.” The Berkeley store will be the first for the brand, making it the flagship retail location and will be in the former Lighting Studio corner space. The brand is currently operated by founding partners Ryan Hitzel and Ryan Sirianni. A soft opening is slated for Nov. 2 with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Dec. 14 with brand ambassadors on hand. The retailer is based in Laguna Beach with with the majority of distribution operated through wholesale partners and Roark.com. “Northern California has always been a great market for us through our product assortment and brand message thanks to our great wholesale partners and consumers. We have a natural connection with the outdoor/surf lifestyle consumer here and felt the 4th Street marketplace could provide a great foundation for our first efforts at our own retail,” marketing director Mikey Rangel said. The side roll-up door on the space will allow for an open experience where beer will be served in the boardroom and educational literature on travel, art and adventure will be open to the public, he added. In addition, the business is currently seeking a partnership with a local nonprofit group focused on environmental initiatives in which it will donate 1% of sales.

Explorers Club will sell men’s wear with an emphasis on outdoor/adventure travel lifestyle, with a motto of “trail to bar” – a product built to withstand elements/climate/activity, but styled to be worn as every day/night lifestyle pieces. “Our design inspiration comes from our seasonal trips we embark on across the world. Each season we take a group of ambassadors to experience a new location and culture, partaking in outdoor activities true to the brand. This provides the basis for our product assortment for the season,” Rangel said. The store is also looking to fill several roles including assistant store manager and sales associates. Roark, 1808 Fourth St. Tel: 510-984 -0328. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

JUNIPER TREE SUPPLIES The boutique on San Pablo at Dwight closed its doors on August 27 but is still in business making its signature botanical soap line for wholesalers and hopes to have an online store in full operation next year for all products. Juniper Tree Supplies sold soap and candle making supplies, essential oils, gifts, jewelry, and its own line of botanical soaps and creams in its store. The boutique opened on San Pablo in 2004 and decided to close this year because of the steady rise in operating costs that sales could no longer support. “It was a pleasure serving the Berkeley community all these years and offering our whimsical gifts and store made products. I’d like to thank everyone who came and shopped all of these years at Juniper Tree Supplies,” owner Cynthia Merriman said. She added that the business wanted to stay in Berkeley but could not find an affordable space for light manufacturing and has moved its production site to Oakland. Customers can still contact the business by phone or email. Juniper Tree Supplies, previously located at 2520 San Pablo Ave. Tel: 510-647-3697. Email: junipertree1@sbcglobal.net. Connect on Facebook.

SEPHORA Berkeleyside reported on Sephora coming to Berkeley in mid-September. A sign on the storefront says the Fourth Street store will have its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 16. The space, formerly occupied by Crate and Barrel Outlet Store, has been divided in two to house Sephora and an Amazon store. Sephora is a global retailer selling a large and diverse selection of name-brand beauty products. On-site makeovers and classes will be available. Sephora, 1745 Fourth St. Tel: 510-528-4931. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food and drink related business news with our Nosh coverage.