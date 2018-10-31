Opinion: Why we are voting for Ces Rosales for Berkeley City Council District 7

She is kind, inclusive, and brave. She has integrity. She is hardworking and dedicated to public service and social change for the better of humanity.

We are voting for Ces Rosales for Berkeley City Council District 7. We ask all District 7 voters to join us and we’ll work to make this district the best it can be.

We’ve known Ces for 15-30 years. Over those years we have witnessed her strengths. She is kind, inclusive, and brave. She has integrity. She is hardworking and dedicated to public service and social change for the better of humanity.

We ask our neighbors in District 7: Do you want better roads and sidewalks? Do you want to feel safe walking, or wheeling, through your neighborhood? Ces is the candidate who will champion these and get results. She has an excellent ability to work with people with whom she disagrees, as well as build coalitions. She will also advocate for, and defend the rights of, our most vulnerable community members.

Six years ago she initiated, and has since annually organized, the National Night Out gathering in her Russell Street neighborhood. Ces’ leadership brought neighbors together — homeowners and renters alike — to focus on getting to know one another, build trust, safety, and camaraderie.

In addition to her commitment to improved infrastructure, she will work on a sensitive, important matter: sexual violence. Ces will work tirelessly to ensure the city works to provide services to prevent violence and to help survivors, and that the city work closely with UC Berkeley to help students.

District 7 neighbors, you may have already have met Ces. She has been out walking and knocking on doors so she can hear from you. She has an amazing amount of healthy energy. In 2008 we saw her spring into action to set up a nightly phone bank to work to defeat Prop. 8 that would prohibit recognition of all same-gender marriages. Sadly, that proposition did pass and her marriage was voted away, yet Ces looked forward. Ninety percent of Berkeley voters voted against Prop. 8. That fact has instilled in her a loyalty to this Berkeley community, and one needed now, perhaps more than ever, as we see hate groups and hateful individuals emboldened across our nation, with tragic results.

We must stand together to fight against hate and the attack on the media. Ces is a fighter. As a young university student in the Philippines, she fought against the Marcos regime’s assault on the media and human rights. She has fought here for LGBTQI, workers, women’s rights, and the rights of all. She will fight now for our community of Berkeley’s District 7. Let’s give her that chance to help us. Let’s vote for Ces.