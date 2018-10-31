Poll shows AD15 candidate Beckles with 4% lead over Wicks; many still undecided

A new poll of the 15th Assembly District race shows Richmond City Councilwoman Jovanka Beckles ahead of Buffy Wick by four points, but shows that Wicks has slightly better name recognition and is better liked than Beckles. The poll was commissioned by Beckles backers and the result is within the margin of error.

EMC Research interviewed 400 likely voters by landline, cellphone and in an email-to-web survey between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29, according to a press release put out by SEIU Local 1021, which backs Beckles. This was before Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Beckles on Monday.

The poll showed that Beckles led Wicks in the race for state assembly 43% to 39% with 17% of the voters still undecided, according to the release.

“Beckles has widespread support throughout the district,” according to the release. “A plurality of voters support Beckles in Oakland (48% support), Berkeley (48% support), and Richmond (49% support). In addition, Beckles leads among women (47% to 35%), No Party Preference voters (46% to 33%), and voters of color (49% to 36%).”

The poll has a margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points. Experts in polling recommend using an average of polls rather than any single poll to get a sense of where voters stand. The EMC poll is the only one publicly released in the AD15 race. Campaigns and supporting political action committees generally only release polls that are favorable to their candidate.

On recognition and favorability, the two candidates are essentially tied in the poll, given the margin of error. Wicks has slightly better recognition (82% of those polled recognized her, while 80% recognized Beckles), and is better liked (Wicks has 49% favorable and Beckles has 46% favorable).

The two candidates are running for the seat being vacated by Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, who is stepping aside to run for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Beckles, 55, has served on the Richmond City Council for eight years; Wicks, 41, of Oakland, has never held political office but has worked for decades in Democratic political campaigns, including those of President Barack Obama.

“I am of course happy that it shows me ahead,” Beckles wrote in an email. “But I note the large number of undecided voters, the small gap, and the fact that the margin between me and my opponent is within the error margin of the poll. We will, therefore, maintain our dedicated focus and continue to reach out to the voters with the tenacity that has become a hallmark of our campaign. I am extremely grateful to my enthusiastic volunteers for keeping up their support for our people-powered campaign. We’ll keep on working hard until the polls close!”

Two political action committees paid for the poll, according to Chris Flink, SEIU Local 1021 communications specialist. They are East Bay Working Families, which is heavily backed by SEIU, and The California African American PAC, which has a range of corporate and union donors.

East Bay Working Families has spent $8,000 on polling for Beckles and another $277,681 on mailers, door hangers, social media advertising, and fieldwork, according to campaign finance records. The PAC also spent $7,412 in anti-Wicks mailers. Donors to the PAC include SEIU Local 1021 PAC, M. Quinn Delany, chair of the Akonadi Foundation, a Teamsters Union PAC, the Unity PAC, which is supported by the Alameda County Labor Council, and an AFL-CIO PAC.

The California African American PAC spent $6,500 for the poll on top of the $39,330 it spent in campaign literature for Beckles.

The backers of the California African American PAC include the SEIU United Healthcare workers, Tesla, Facebook, a Chevron PAC, PG&E, Disney, the California Charter School Association PAC, Eli Lilly, Sempre Energy of St. Louis, Calpine, the California Real Estate PAC, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Young’s Market Company of Tustin, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in Palm Springs, Charter Communications of St. Louis, and others.

The Wicks campaign downplayed the significance of the poll and said the race will be decided in the field.

“Talking and engaging with voters is the most reliable data you can gather, which is why we have knocked on more than 90,831 doors and have held more than 235 listening sessions,” Wicks said in an email. “Throughout the next week leading up to election day, we’ll have volunteers out in every neighborhood of the district to get out our message of ending homelessness, real housing solutions, criminal justice reform and smart environmental policies. This race will be won through grassroots organizing and we have been building for 18 months to seize this moment. I’ll continue to ask voters to place their confidence in me and I will deliver for AD 15.”