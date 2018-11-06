Berkeley Election 2018 live blog: See results here tonight

Don’t miss Berkeleyside’s complete 2018 Election coverage. Have election night updates to share about Berkeley? Use the tips form to send news and photos. Contact information for Berkeleyside staff is also listed. Refresh this page to see the latest news.

It’s expected to be a historic midterm election Nov. 6 as the nation waits to see how turnout plays out in key races across the United States. In Berkeley, four City Council seats and several ballot measures are before voters, along with spots on the school and rent boards.

Tuesday evening, the Berkeleyside team will visit campaign hotspots and update this live blog as results come in throughout the night. Sign up for breaking news updates by email for the biggest developments. We may also send text alerts along with updates on social media.

See complete 2018 Election coverage on Berkeleyside.