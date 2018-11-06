Photo Gallery: Election day in Berkeley, California

It’s election day, but many Berkeley residents won’t be going to the polls. That’s because, according to the Registrar of Voters, 70% of the city’s voters submit their ballots by mail. But there’s election activity around town nonetheless, at polling stations where people are plowing through the lengthy ballot to claim their “I voted” sticker, and on the streets as locals show their support for particular measures or candidates by brandishing signs, and the candidates themselves engage in eleventh-hour campaigning.
Berkeleyside photographer Pete Rosos, as well as others on the team, are out and about capturing democracy in action in our city, and we’ll be updating this photo gallery throughout the day. Send us your best election photos — email to
editors@berkeleyside.com or tag us on Twitter including caption and credit details — and your image may be included.
And if you haven’t voted yet and still need some information to help you make your choices, check out our comprehensive
election coverage.
Brian Lanes votes at a ballot box outside Berkeley’s City Hall on Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
A voter uses a ballot box outside City Hall in Berkeley on Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
A voter uses a ballot box outside City Hall in Berkeley on Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
Kathy Stuart votes at a ballot box outside Berkeley’s City Hall on Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
An artistic installation at a home on Claremont Crescent aims to get out the vote. Photo: Pete Rosos
Claremont Crescent voting display on night of Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
Claremont Crescent voting display on night of Nov. 5. Photo: Pete Rosos
A sign encouraging people to vote outside Books Inc on Shattuck Avenue on Nov. 6. Photo: Tracey Taylor
A poll worker at the Sylvia Mendez Auditorium announces the official opening of the polls on Nov. 6. Photo: Pete Rosos
Early morning voters wait outside the Sylvia Mendez Auditorium shortly after the opening of the polls. Photo: Pete Rosos
Volunteer phone bankers Joanne Wile (former mayor of Albany) and Lynn Brown take notes as Rachael Terp gives an orientation on today’s phone banking for the Sister District Wall of Calls campaign to ‘Flip Michigan Blue’ at the Sports Basement Community Room. Phone banking volunteers will be at it till 5 p.m. today. Photo: Pete Rosos
First-time voter and recently naturalized citizen Sal Parsa emerging from the 1931 Center St. polling station on Nov. 6. Photo: Pete Rosos
Cal grad student Sarah Harris submits her mail-in ballot at the Milvia Street mail-in ballot box. While there she asked others submitting their ballots if they’d signed the ballots, “because we’ve got to get it right this time.” Harris said she just hopes this election night doesn’t end up like the last one when she polished off a fifth of rum. “The first one-fifth was in celebration, and the rest of the bottle was in desperation.” Photo and reporting: Pete Rosos
Says Mark Pasley: “This morning my husband Elic Suazo and I woke up early, went to our new polling place and surrendered our absentee ballots so we could vote in person. The volunteers were a sweet and diverse group. They let me take this photo of Elic happily scanning his ballot. While we enjoyed this process, we couldn’t forget the thousands of our fellow citizens who are being prevented from voting by various GOP dirty tricks.” Photo: Mark Pasley
Ms. Richie working at the Harriet Tubman complex polling station on Adeline Street. Photo: Natalie Orenstein
‘Vote’ balloons hung by CALPIRG at the entrance to Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Nov. 6 around 1 p.m.. Photo: Pete Rosos
Jovanka Beckles supporters Matt Stone and Keyian Vafai demonstrate their opposition to Beckles opponent Buffy Wicks on Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley for CALPIRG’s election party. Photo: Pete Rosos
Buffy Wicks supporter Maddy Levine promotes the candidate, with Beckles supporters in the background, on Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley for CALPIRG’s election party. Photo: Pete Rosos
