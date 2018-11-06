Photo Gallery: Election day in Berkeley, California

It’s election day, but many Berkeley residents won’t be going to the polls. That’s because, according to the Registrar of Voters, 70% of the city’s voters submit their ballots by mail. But there’s election activity around town nonetheless, at polling stations where people are plowing through the lengthy ballot to claim their “I voted” sticker, and on the streets as locals show their support for particular measures or candidates by brandishing signs, and the candidates themselves engage in eleventh-hour campaigning.

Berkeleyside photographer Pete Rosos, as well as others on the team, are out and about capturing democracy in action in our city, and we’ll be updating this photo gallery throughout the day. Send us your best election photos — email to editors@berkeleyside.com or tag us on Twitter including caption and credit details — and your image may be included.

And if you haven’t voted yet and still need some information to help you make your choices, check out our comprehensive election coverage.