By the numbers: Berkeley election results

Berkeley election tallies with 100% of the precincts reporting. Mail-in ballots received after Sunday have not been counted. All results remain unofficial as of Wednesday morning. Don’t miss the election night blog for more granular coverage.
Berkeley City Council
At least one district — District 1 — requires the ranked-choice tabulation. As of Wednesday, that calculation shows Kesarwani ending up with 56% of the vote to Tregub’s 44%.
City Council, District 1
Tally (%) [RCV]
# of Votes
Precincts reported
14 of 14
3,156
Rashi Kesarwani
46%
1,458
Igor A. Tregub
34%
1,085
Margo Schueler
14%
451
Mary Behm-Steinberg
5%
162
City Council, District 4
Tally (%)
# of Votes
Precincts reported
12 of 12
2,244
Kate Harrison
53%
1,183
Ben Gould
35%
777
Gregory Magofna
13%
284
City Council, District 7
Tally (%)
# of Votes
Precincts reported
10 of 10
966
Rigel Robinson
55%
536
Cecilia “Ces” Rosales
35%
340
Aidan Hill
9%
90
City Council, District 8
Tally (%)
# of Votes
Precincts reported
14 of 14
1,780
Lori Droste
56%
1,454
Mary Kay Lacey
31%
812
Alfred Twu
9%
240
Russ Tilleman
3%
86
Assembly District 15
State Assembly District 15
Tally (%)
# of Votes
Precincts reported
341 of 341
91,039
Buffy Wicks
56%
50,986
Jovanka Beckles
44%
40,053
Ballot measures
All four Berkeley ballot measures appear to have passed easily.