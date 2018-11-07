By the numbers: Berkeley election results

Berkeley election tallies with 100% of the precincts reporting. Mail-in ballots received after Sunday have not been counted. All results remain unofficial as of Wednesday morning. Don’t miss the election night blog for more granular coverage.

Berkeley City Council

At least one district — District 1 — requires the ranked-choice tabulation. As of Wednesday, that calculation shows Kesarwani ending up with 56% of the vote to Tregub’s 44%.

City Council, District 1 Tally (%) [RCV] # of Votes Precincts reported 14 of 14 3,156 Rashi Kesarwani 46% 1,458 Igor A. Tregub 34% 1,085 Margo Schueler 14% 451 Mary Behm-Steinberg 5% 162

City Council, District 4 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 12 of 12 2,244 Kate Harrison 53% 1,183 Ben Gould 35% 777 Gregory Magofna 13% 284

City Council, District 7 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 10 of 10 966 Rigel Robinson 55% 536 Cecilia “Ces” Rosales 35% 340 Aidan Hill 9% 90

City Council, District 8 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 14 of 14 1,780 Lori Droste 56% 1,454 Mary Kay Lacey 31% 812 Alfred Twu 9% 240 Russ Tilleman 3% 86

Assembly District 15

State Assembly District 15 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 341 of 341 91,039 Buffy Wicks 56% 50,986 Jovanka Beckles 44% 40,053

Ballot measures

All four Berkeley ballot measures appear to have passed easily.

Berkeley ballot measures Yes No Total votes Precincts reported 100% 107 of 107 N/A Measure O: Affordable housing bond (2/3) 76% 24% 23,350 Measure P: Transfer tax 71% 29% 23,147 Measure Q: Rent amendments 69% 31% 21,065 Measure R: Vision 2050 83% 17% 22,144

School Board

School Board Director (3) Tally Precincts reported 100% Ty Alper 31% Ka'Dijah Brown 30% Julie Sinai 26% Dru Howard 5% Norma J F Harrison 4% Abdur Sikder 4%

Rent Stabilization Board

Rent Stabilization Board Commissioner (5) Tally Precincts reported 100% James Chang 20% Paola Laverde 17% John T. Selawsky 15% Maria Poblet 15% Soli Alpert 13% Judy J. Hunt 11% David H. Buchanan 7% William "Three Hundred" Barclay Caldeira 4%

City Auditor

City Auditor Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 100% 107 of 107 Jenny Wong 92% 18,893 Vladislav S. Davidzon 8% 1,700

