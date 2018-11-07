City

By the numbers: Berkeley election results

By Berkeleyside staff
A watch party at Spats the night of the election. Photo: Pete Rosos

Berkeley election tallies with 100% of the precincts reporting. Mail-in ballots received after Sunday have not been counted. All results remain unofficial as of Wednesday morning. Don’t miss the election night blog for more granular coverage.

Berkeley City Council

At least one district — District 1 — requires the ranked-choice tabulation. As of Wednesday, that calculation shows Kesarwani ending up with 56% of the vote to Tregub’s 44%. 

City Council, District 1Tally (%) [RCV]# of Votes
Precincts reported14 of 143,156
Rashi Kesarwani46%1,458
Igor A. Tregub34%1,085
Margo Schueler14%451
Mary Behm-Steinberg5%162
City Council, District 4Tally (%)# of Votes
Precincts reported12 of 122,244
Kate Harrison53%1,183
Ben Gould35%777
Gregory Magofna13%284
City Council, District 7Tally (%)# of Votes
Precincts reported10 of 10 966
Rigel Robinson55%536
Cecilia “Ces” Rosales35%340
Aidan Hill9%90
City Council, District 8Tally (%)# of Votes
Precincts reported14 of 141,780
Lori Droste56%1,454
Mary Kay Lacey31%812
Alfred Twu9%240
Russ Tilleman3%86

Assembly District 15

State Assembly District 15Tally (%)# of Votes
Precincts reported341 of 34191,039
Buffy Wicks56%50,986
Jovanka Beckles44%40,053

Ballot measures

All four Berkeley ballot measures appear to have passed easily.

Berkeley ballot measuresYesNoTotal votes
Precincts reported100%107 of 107N/A
Measure O: Affordable housing bond (2/3)76%24%23,350
Measure P: Transfer tax71%29%23,147
Measure Q: Rent amendments69%31%21,065
Measure R: Vision 205083%17%22,144

School Board

School Board Director (3)Tally
Precincts reported100%
Ty Alper31%
Ka'Dijah Brown30%
Julie Sinai26%
Dru Howard5%
Norma J F Harrison4%
Abdur Sikder4%

Rent Stabilization Board

Rent Stabilization Board Commissioner (5)Tally
Precincts reported100%
James Chang20%
Paola Laverde17%
John T. Selawsky15%
Maria Poblet15%
Soli Alpert13%
Judy J. Hunt11%
David H. Buchanan7%
William "Three Hundred" Barclay Caldeira4%

City Auditor

City AuditorTally (%)# of Votes
Precincts reported100%107 of 107
Jenny Wong92%18,893
Vladislav S. Davidzon8%1,700

Read complete 2018 Election coverage on Berkeleyside.


