No big changes with latest Berkeley ballot tallies; many more to count

The standings haven’t changed in two City Council races in Berkeley that may still be too close to call, according to new results posted Thursday evening by the Alameda County registrar of voters.

At the end of Election Day, tallies for most Berkeley races were clear, with wide margins between frontrunners and challengers. In City Council districts 1 and 4, however, with tens of thousands of votes likely still to be counted in Berkeley, there was still the possibility of change.

Rashi Kesarwani in District 1 and Kate Harrison in District 4 are still in front of the pack, according to the newest results, which added about 700 votes in District 1 and 450 votes in District 4. The registrar of voters updated its results just before 5 p.m. for the first time since 2 a.m. Wednesday when it finished its Election Day ballot counts.

City Council, District 1 Tally (%) [RCV] # of Votes Precincts reported 14 of 14 3,863 Rashi Kesarwani 46% 1,767 Igor A. Tregub 34% 1,332 Margo Schueler 15% 581 Mary Behm-Steinberg 5% 183

City Council, District 4 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 12 of 12 2,690 Kate Harrison 52% 1,394 Ben Gould 35% 956 Gregory Magofna 13% 340

Because Kesarwani’s support in northwest Berkeley’s District 1 is shy of 50%, her race requires the ranked-choice voting process. Candidates are eliminated from the bottom, and their votes get redistributed based on voter ballot choices. Currently, at the end of that process, she has 56% of the district (or 1,689 votes) to Igor Tregub’s 44%. As more ballots are counted, that formula will be recalculated.

Downtown Berkeley Councilwoman Harrison dropped one percentage point with the latest figures, but she is still above the 50%+1 threshold. She has 52% of the vote to Ben Gould’s 35% and Greg Magofña’s 13%.

In 2014, the last midterm election, council districts saw between 1,800 and 6,200 total ballots cast — though not every voter made selections for their council representatives.

The registrar of voters has counted roughly 28,000 ballots in Berkeley, meaning there are likely many more to come. As Berkeleyside reported previously, however, dramatic changes are mathematically possible but unlikely. A shift would depend on the voting pattern of the uncounted votes varying from those that are already counted.

Berkeley has averaged 40,000 to 50,000 ballots in recent midterm elections, with turnout ranging from 50% to 66%.

In 2016, for the presidential race, Berkeley saw a 78% turnout, with 65,430 ballots cast, according to historic data from the Alameda County registrar of voters. Many predicted this year’s midterm election might see turnout closer to a presidential year, however, due to its historic nature.