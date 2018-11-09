A guide to Berkeley’s late night eats

If you’re like me, there are nights where you’re craving a burrito at 10:30 p.m. (even though you already ate dinner). You would think that because Berkeley is a college town there would a ton of options for late night grubbing. And you’re right — if you just know where to look. Whether you want tapas or Thai food, there are a variety of restaurants in Berkeley that keep their kitchens open for night owls with grumbling stomachs.

Listed below are all of the eateries where you can get a bite to eat until 11:30 p.m.. Let me know if I missed any of your favorite places in the comments section below.

Abe’s Pizza

Abe’s (formally known as Blondie’s) is a favorite spot for night owls looking for cheap, hearty pizza, by the slice or the pie. It offers cheese, vegetarian and pepperoni pizza, as well as 2-3 topping customizable pies. There are also special pies, like the Hyphy Pizza (jalapeños, pepperoni, olives, and pineapple on a tomato sauce with garlic and herbs), chicken wings, breadsticks and salads. When next door neighbor Crepes-A-Go-Go closed in 2016, Abe’s started offering crepes on its menu, too. Abe’s is open until 1 a.m., weekdays and until 3 a.m., on weekends. Abe’s Pizza, 2340 Telegraph Ave. (at Durant), Berkeley

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Looking for a slice of New York at night? Artichoke Basille’s is a NYC-based chain that opened a location in Berkeley in 2013. Its traditional offerings include the classic Margherita pizza and twice-baked squares of Sicilian pizza, but you can get more adventurous with the popular crab pizza (crab sauce and fresh mozzarella with a surimi stuffing), or its namesake artichoke pizza (artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino Romano cheese), which tastes like creamy pasta. The generous slices are all under $5 (pay cash to save 30-cents). Expect to grab-and-go, as the shop only has counter space inside and a couple of tables outside. Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is open until 2 a.m., daily. Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, 2590 Durant Ave. (at Bowditch), Berkeley

Au Couqulet Café & Restaurant

Meeting up with friends or laptopping at a cozy café late at night isn’t always easy. Thank goodness for Au Couqulet. The eatery opened in 1976, and is a dependable place to get breakfast all day, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads and other heart eats. The restaurant is open until 1 a.m., Sunday through Thursday and until 1:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday (the café, which serves coffee and pastries, is open until 1:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday). Au Couqulet Cafe & Restaurant, 2000 University Ave. (at Milvia), Berkeley

Bangkok Noodles & Thai BBQ

Get all of your favorite Thai dishes, including popular standards like pad Thai, pad kee mao, and curries with rice, at Bangkok Noodles & Thai BBQ. Its noodle soups and Thai-style barbecue are also worth trying. The restaurant is open until 1:30 a.m. daily, with appetizers discounted 20% from 11 p.m. to closing. Bangkok Noodles & Thai BBQ, 1958 Shattuck Ave. (at Berkeley Way), Berkeley

Boba Ninja

When you don’t want a full meal in the wee hours, boba is a great alternative. Boba Ninja in Durant Square serves milk tea, black and green teas, fruit blended drinks, slushes and drinks with foam. You can customize your drinks by adjusting for sweetness and ice, and with different toppings, like rainbow jelly or aloe. It also offers a menu of snacks that go well with bubble tea, like chicken wings, fries, and more. Boba Ninja is open until 12 a.m., Sunday through Tuesday; until 1 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday and until 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Boba Ninja, 2519B Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

La Burrita

Berkeley residents can find La Burrita at two locations: on Euclid on Northside and in Durant Square on Southside. La Burrita offers standard taqueria fare, with specialties like wet burritos topped with enchilada sauce and the California burrito that adds guacamole and french fries to the standard fillings. My recommendation for late night eats here? Supersized nachos, with the works. La Burrita is open until 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. La Burrita, 1832 Euclid Ave. (between Hearst and Ridge), Berkeley; 2530 Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

El Burro Picante

El Burro Picante has been serving up Mexican staples such as burritos, tacos, and quesadillas since 2013, but the taqueria came under new ownership in February. A favorite specialty here are the nachos, which can be made with tortilla chips or french fries, loaded with toppings and your choice of meat. Super hungry diners can order the gigantic Donkey Burrito that fills up two tortillas. If you’re in the mood for dessert, there are churros and nutella burritos. El Burro Picante is open until 12 a.m., Monday through Friday; it’s closed on the weekends. El Burro Picante, 2021 University Ave. (near Milvia), Berkeley

Cal Gyro Mediterranean

Another eatery in Durant Square, Cal Gyro Mediterranean serves up hearty lamb and beef gyro, falafel and veggie wraps for under ten bucks. For those who are really hungry, specialty platters are good, filling options, with offerings like kofte kebab (charbroiled ground lamb and beef) that comes with rice and pita bread, too. Other options include cold appetizers like hummus, a few salad options, and a couple of desserts like baklava. Cal Gyro Mediterranean is open until 2 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday; until 3 a.m., Thursday through Saturday. Cal Gyro Mediterranean, 2519 Durant Ave., Ste. C (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

East Bay Spice Company

Want late night eats with a little more ambiance? East Bay Spice Company fills that void. Though it’s primarily a bar that features Indian-inspired craft cocktails, it offers seating upstairs for groups larger than two, and a menu that’s perfect for a late dinner. Watch a movie projected on the wall while chowing down on Indian fusion fare. The menu offers eats like The Original Tikka Masala Flatbread or Tandoori Street Tacos, made with a choice of prawns or chicken. East Bay Spice Company’s kitchen is open until 12 a.m., Sunday through Tuesday; until 1:30 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday. East Bay Spice Company, 2134 Oxford St. (near Oxford), Berkeley

Eureka!

For an upscale burger made with local ingredients, go to Eureka! This modern gastropub has great ambiance for groups of friends to get together for a late dinner or to catch a game on one of its many television screens. Appetizers like the Mac n’ Cheese Balls (served with beer cheese sauce and fresno chiles) are great to share, but burgers and entrees are best to order individually. For something beyond the classic burger, try the fried chicken sliders (served with mashed potatoes, reaper chili sauce, confetti slaw and hand-cut fries) or the Fresno fig burger (beef patty with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula and spicy porter mustard). Eureka! is open until 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Eureka!, 2068 Center St. (near Shattuck), Berkeley

Fat Slice

Fat Slice has been offering cheap, thick slices of pizza on Telegraph Avenue since 1986. The puffy crust is made with a custom blend sourdough base. The menu offers cheese, veggie and pepperoni, or customized slices with toppings such as sun dried tomatoes and artichokes. Check the board for the daily specials. Fat Slice is open until 11 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and until 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Fat Slice, 2375 Telegraph Ave. (between Durant and Channing), Berkeley

The Halal Guys

The popular New York-based chain expanded to downtown Berkeley last year, serving hearty platters of halal chicken and gyro meat in wraps and over rice. Drizzle either in its signature mild white sauce or spicy red sauce. The Halal Guys is open until 12 a.m., daily. The Halal Guys, 2126 Center St. (near Shattuck), Berkeley

Jupiter

Jupiter in downtown Berkeley is an ideal late night gathering spot. There’s craft beer, two stories of seating plus a large outdoor space with a fire pit and pizza. All of the pizzas are hand-stretched to order, then cooked in a brick wood-fire oven. Keeping in theme with the pub’s planetary name, each pizza has an astronomy-related name. The Xanthia, my personal favorite, comes topped with thinly side potatoes, mozzarella, Hobbs’ bacon, garlic, ricotta cheese and red chili flakes. Vegan cheese and gluten-free crusts are also available. For smaller appetites, there are appetizers like bruschetta and artichoke-and-spinach dip served with focaccia. Jupiter is open until 12:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday; until 1:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday; and until 11:30 p.m, Sunday. Jupiter, 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Center and Allston), Berkeley

King Pin Donuts

King Pin Donuts in Durant Square has been serving students and sweet lovers in Berkeley since it opened in 1939. Fresh donuts are baked until 10 p.m., weekdays and until midnight on weekends. King Pin’s classic cake and raised donuts come pretty cheap, at $1.50 a piece, while “fancier” offerings — like custard-filled or special flavors — cost a dollar or two more. King Pin’s donut holes are offered by the dozen at under $5. King Pin Donuts is open until 3 a.m., daily. King Pin Donuts, 2521 Durant Ave., Ste A (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

Kip ‘s Bar & Grill

You’ll likely see groups of Cal students heading over to Kip’s in Southside Berkeley for a late night hang. Not only is it located near campus, there’s plenty of seating and entertainment, like karaoke and live DJs. To accompany cocktails and fish bowls, the bar and grill serves an array of bar bites, including nachos, burgers and a whole array of potato snacks, like tater tots and cheese fries. General Manager Wilson Wong told Nosh that Kip’s just hired William Gomez as the sports bar’s new executive chef, who will be developing a new menu, so stay tuned for new items. Kip’s Bar & Grill is open until 2 a.m. every night, but the kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. Kip’s Bar & Grill, 2439 Durant Ave. (near Telegraph), Berkeley

La Marcha Tapas Bar

Want to share small plates late into the night in a more upscale environment? Head over to La Marcha for Spanish tapas. The space has a fun, inviting ambiance with the pops of color from the paintings on their walls. Dinner service at La Marcha ends at 10 p.m., but happy hour is from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., when diners can enjoy a free tapas plate with a beverage order. The tapas menu changes daily, featuring dishes like albondigas (wild boar meatballs) and pulpo y garbanzos (slow-cooked octopus served with a chickpea sherry puree). La Marcha Tapas Bar, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (near University), Berkeley

The Missouri Lounge

The Missouri Lounge is a dive bar in West Berkeley, where its no-frills attitude is part of its charm. The decor inside is simple and to the point, and its menu is written on a chalkboard, offering simple, but satisfying bar eats like burgers, hot dogs, nachos and grilled cheese sandwiches. There’s also a large outdoor patio and live music performances. The Missouri Lounge is open until 2 a.m., daily; the kitchen closes at 12:30 a.m. The Missouri Lounge, 2600 San Pablo Ave. (between Parker and Carleton), Berkeley

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers

Sometimes you just want a burger or an old-school, all-American breakfast — late at night. That’s when you head over to Nation’s. This El Cerrito-based California chain doesn’t skimp on portions; expect hefty burgers, thick shakes and large plates of chili fries. In my opinion, the best things to get at Nation’s are the pies. A slice is a quarter of a whole pie. Flavors include apple, berry, pumpkin, as well as special flavors like chocolate creme and lemon meringue. Nation’s is open until 12:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 1:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, 1800 University Ave. (near Grant), Berkeley

Pancho’s Mexican Grill

Not only can you order the standard tacos and burritos at this late-night Mexican spot in Durant Square, but Pancho’s menu also offers fajitas and chicken tortilla soup. If you’re really feeling hungry (and have a bunch of friends with you), order the gut-busting “Burrito Ultimo,” described by the restaurant as an “XXXX/large burrito” filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, sauteed bell peppers and onion. Pancho’s Mexican Grill is open until 2:30 a.m. daily. Pancho’s Mexican Grill, 2521 Durant Ave., Ste B (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

Saturn Café

If you want the full sit-down experience, check out Saturn Café in downtown Berkeley for its retro diner vibes. This herbivore haven has a completely vegetarian menu, with a long list of vegan options and some gluten-free offerings, too. Best bests are the breakfast dishes and the burgers, like the California Burger, made with a housemade patty, jack cheese, sliced avocado and all the fixings, and its vegan-friendly Impossible Burger. Saturn Café is open until 12 a.m., daily. Saturn Café, 2175 Allston Way (at Oxford), Berkeley

Seniore’s Pizza

Seniore’s has seven locations in the Bay Area, including one on Berkeley’s Southside. Along with pizza, there are salads, fried chicken and appetizers, like garlic bread, chicken wings and mozzarella cheese sticks. Dessert options include Deep Fried Oreos and Deep Fried Cheesecake. If you couldn’t already tell, Seniore’s is not the best option for those looking for light and healthy fare, but if you’re eating past midnight, it’s likely you’re past caring about calories. Seniore’s Pizza is open until 3 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 4 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Seniore’s Pizza, 2518 Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

The Smokehouse

Serving Berkeley since 1951, the Smokehouse keeps it classic with its burgers and hot dog menu. It also maintains its old school charm with counter bar stools and picnic tables outside. You can get a double cheeseburger, fries and a drink for under $10. The Smokehouse is open until 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday; until 9:30 p.m., Sunday. The Smokehouse, 3115 Telegraph Ave. (at Dowling), Berkeley

Spats

Come for the dive bar vibes at Spat’s, stick around for the tasty bar eats, provided by Buna Burger/Cracked. All of the burgers are made with a half-pound of Angus chuck, ground in house and served on a butter-grilled pan de sal roll. Try the Cracked burger, with fried egg, tomato jam, and parmesan crisp or the B-Town, a homemade veggie patty with butternut squash, red onion, wild rice quinoa served with avocado, grilled tomato and chipotle mayo. If you’re not in the mood for a burger, there are chicken fingers and Dirty Tots, served with chili, onions, cheddar sauce, and bacon. Spat’s kitchen is open until 12 a.m., daily, (the bar is open until 2 a.m.). Spats, 1974 Shattuck Ave. (near Berkeley Way), Berkeley

Sweetheart Café

Like many other Boba shops, Sweetheart Café has an extensive menu of milk teas, coffees, fruit drinks, smoothies and slushes. One less common menu offering at Sweetheart is its Sago drink options. Sago is an alternative to tapioca, made with the pith of the palm plant. Pair boba drinks with eats like popcorn chicken, crispy squid, fried tempura and onion rings. Sweetheart Café is open until 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 2 a.m., Friday; and until 1 a.m., Saturday. Sweetheart Café, 2523 Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

Taco Bell Cantina

Berkeley’s Taco Bell Cantina is a more upscale version of the fast food restaurant that serves alcohol, has an extended menu, televisions and plenty of seating (but no drive-thru). No surprise, it’s popular with students, who have no shame in ordering Doritos Locos Tacos. Taco Bell Cantina is open until 3 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 4 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Taco Bell Cantina, 2528-B Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

Top Dog

Since 1966, Top Dog has been serving hot dogs that everyone can enjoy — including vegetarians. “The Wienie” is a veggie-friendly hot dog made of wheat protein, bell peppers, fennel, eggplant and fresh garlic. But meat eaters have more choices, like the Lemon Chicken or Mango Habanero, along with regular frankfurters and hot links. Top Dog also offers cold dogs to go, a six pack of sausages and buns for $11. Condiments like sauerkraut can also be purchased. Top Dog is open until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Top Dog, 2534 Durant Ave. (between Bowditch and Telegraph), Berkeley

Tuk Tuk Thai Café

Tuk Tuk Thai is a traditional Thai restaurant in downtown Berkeley that’s a great spot for a meal after a night on the town. The menu offers solid versions of standards like chicken satay, yellow curry and pad see ew. During happy Hour, from 11 p.m. to closing, selected appetizers are half price. Tuk Tuk Thai is open until 12:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 1:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Tuk Tuk Thai Café, 2468 Shattuck Ave. (between Haste and Dwight), Berkeley

West Coast Pizza

West Coast Pizza opened in Berkeley in 1996. It boasts a guarantee that pick-up orders will be ready in 15 minutes, which is something to consider, when you’re hungry, but not in the mood to dine in. Pizzas can be made on a traditional or a thin and crispy crust. Specials include The Godfather (tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, onions, ripe olives, mild pepper rings and green bell peppers) and the Cordon Bleu (thin crust, creamy garlic sauce, chicken, extra cheese, deli ham topped lightly with onions). West Coast Pizza is open until 1 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; until 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. West Coast Pizza, 1706 University Ave. (at McGee), Berkeley