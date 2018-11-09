Friday election update: Little change in Berkeley votes

The drip, drip of vote tallies from Alameda County continued on Friday evening, with about another 3,000 Berkeley votes added to the totals today. For the county as a whole, about 38,000 new ballots were counted since the Thursday evening update.

None of the Berkeley races changed very much. In the City Council race for District 1, Rashi Kesarwani remains in front, with 45% of the vote, with Igor Tregub trailing with 35%. The gap between Kesarwani and Tregub has narrowed slightly each day, so there remains a chance that Tregub could conceivably overtake Kesarwani on a final ranked choice voting calculation.

City Council, District 1 Tally (%) [RCV] # of Votes Precincts reported 14 of 14 4,353 Rashi Kesarwani 45% 1,973 Igor A. Tregub 35% 1,506 Margo Schueler 15% 673 Mary Behm-Steinberg 4% 194

Even less likely is late change in District 4, where incumbent Kate Harrison has remained above the 50% threshold since results on Election Day.

City Council, District 4 Tally (%) # of Votes Precincts reported 12 of 12 3,042 Kate Harrison 52% 1,590 Ben Gould 35% 1,078 Gregory Magofna 13% 374

Since election night, Buffy Wicks has maintained a strong lead over Assembly District 15 opponent Jovanka Beckles. As of a Friday afternoon update which incorporates new counts from both Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the former Barack Obama campaign strategist has 56% of votes, to the Richmond City Councilwoman’s 44%. In a Friday press release, Beckles thanked her supporters and indicated she will not concede until all ballots are counted.