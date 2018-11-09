Photos: Berkeley turns out for ‘Protect Mueller’ rally

A few hundred people braved the smoky air in Berkeley on Thursday evening to tell the Trump administration that “no one is above the law.”

The early evening protest, organized by Indivisible Berkeley and held at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, called on new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from Robert Mueller’s special investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The event mirrored a reported 900 or so other demonstrations in cities around the country, including major rallies in New York and Washington, D.C., and closer ones in El Cerrito, Alameda and elsewhere.

Indivisible organizers addressed the energetic crowd in Berkeley, along with Mayor Jesse Arreguín and State Senator Nancy Skinner, against a backdrop of smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Video by Armin Samii