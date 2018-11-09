The Berkeley Wire: 11.09.18

- UC Berkeley campus senator abstains from a vote. Now students want her out (SF Chronicle)
- Marc Fisher: Seeing Berkeley through ‘new eyes’ (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley votes as turnout surges across the country (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley mayor objects to appointment of Bazian to city commission (J-Weekly)
- Winter Spare the Air alert, Friday through Monday (Spare the Air)
- Speaking for Berkeley veterans, now is Patrice Wilson’s time (UC Berkeley)
- For Native American student, Berkeley a chance for ‘something completely new' (UC Berkeley)
- At Bike East Bay’s Biketopia, Berkeley Mayor promises to pilot a Milvia Street protected bike lane (Streetsblog)