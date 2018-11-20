Oakland wins big in Bib Gourmand picks for good food at moderate prices

Today, the Michelin Guide released its 2019 picks for its annual Bib Gourmand recommendations. The list highlights restaurants that serve “exceptionally good food at moderate prices,” that is, where diners can enjoy two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

Out of a total of 68 Bay Area restaurants that were named, 14 (if you count the Oakland outposts for SF honorees A16 and Farmhouse Kitchen) are in the East Bay. This year, Oakland is the big winner, with four out of five new additions to this year’s Bibs being from the Town: Dyafa in Jack London Square, Nyum Bai in Fruitvale, Soba Ichi in West Oakland and Teni East Kitchen in North Oakland. Three East Bay spots did drop from the list, including Tacos Sinaloa and two restaurants that closed: Brown Sugar Kitchen and Michel Bistro.

So without further ado, here’s the list of the 2019 Gourmand East Bay restaurants.

Berkeley

Comal, 2020 Shattuck Ave. (between University and Addison), Berkeley

Corso, 1788 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco), Berkeley

Great China, 2190 Bancroft Way (at Oxford), Berkeley

Ippuku, 2130 Center St. (between Oxford and Shattuck), Berkeley

Oakland

A16, 5356 College Ave. (near Manila), Oakland

Dyafa, 44 Webster St., Jack London Square, Oakland

Farmhouse Kitchen, 336 Water St., Jack London Square, Oakland

Soba Ichi, 2311A Magnolia St. (at 24th St.), Oakland

Millennium, 5912 College Ave. (near Chabot), Oakland

Wood Tavern, 6317 College Ave. (between Alcatraz and 63rd), Oakland

Nyum Bai, 3340 E. 12th St., Ste. 11 (between 33rd and 34th), Oakland

Teni East Kitchen, 4015 Broadway (at 40th), Oakland

Albany

China Village, 1335 Solano Ave. (at Ramona), Albany

Danville

Thai House, 254 Rose St. (between Front and Diablo), Danville