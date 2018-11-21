The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Nov. 22-25

SAUERKRAUT CLASS Yes, we’ve been fermenting foods for millennia, but the process is undeniably having a moment. But beer-brewing, yogurt-making, sourdough-starting and kimchi-crafting workshops can be expensive and intimidating. At $7-$12, though, the Ecology Center’s Krafting the Kraut class is a bit more accessible, plus participants get to take home their own jar of sauerkraut, made from the organic, local ingredients sold at the Berkeley Farmers’ Market. Sunday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ecology Center, 2530 San Pablo Ave.

THE NUTCRACKER SWEET It seems we plunge into the winter holiday season as soon as that last bite of turkey (or tofurkey) has been chewed. If you’re going to holiday hop, you might want to land at the Freight & Salvage on Sunday, where the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra will team up with the beloved puppet company from Children’s Fairyland to perform The Nutcracker Sweet (free admission with reservation). It’s an abridged version of the Tchaikovsky classic, designed for young kids and promising “acrobatic antics.” Sunday, Nov. 25, 12 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

QUEEN OF SOUL Many musicians are still mourning the summer loss of the Queen of Soul, and some are continuing to honor her with tribute events. The latest is at the Freight & Salvage, where pianist Tammy Hall and singer Kim Nalley will “pay respect to Aretha Franklin.” They will be accompanied by Jeff Chambers on bass and Kent Bryson on drums. The artists will also take three requests from audience members who “have given the most to a community, organization or person this year.” Think that’s you or someone you know? You can submit a donation receipt or story at the show or online. (Over in Oakland at the same time, singer Faye Carol will also be honoring Franklin, at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle at 410 14th Street, through song and soul food.) Sunday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

CLASSIC MOVIES Last weekend, the movie theater was a refuge from the polluted air. This weekend, it’ll be shelter from the (welcome) rain, or a place to sit and digest. The Pacific Film Archive has several screenings scheduled for the long weekend, including two classics. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. there’s Hayao Miyazaki’s animated masterpiece “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. there’s Stanley Kubrick’s epic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. See the calendar for everything else on show this weekend. Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St.

OPEN STUDIOS Each winter, dozens of Berkeley artists fling open their studio doors and sell their pottery, leather goods, Christmas ornaments, blown glass, jewelry and prints to the public. This is the first of several open-studio weekends. So many artists participate that the event comes with a “self-guided tour” map stretching from Solano to the Oakland border. Hard copies are available in the East Bay Express or at the event’s headquarters at 2547 Eighth St. #24a. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., various locations.

