Suspect sought in sexual battery, home burglary near UC Berkeley campus

Authorities are looking for a man who sexually battered a woman Sunday morning at her home near the UC Berkeley campus, police reported over the weekend.

Sunday at 6 a.m., the man “illegally entered” the home in the 2400 block of Blake Street, near Dana Street, stole property and sexually battered a woman there, the Berkeley Police Department reported. Another woman who was home was not assaulted, said Lt. Kevin Schofield of the Berkeley Police Department.

Investigators say the man responsible for the sexual assault was described as black, 20-30 years old, with a dark complexion and a “square-shaped” face. The man was clean-shaven and was balding or had very short hair. He stood about 5 foot 6, had a medium build and was wearing a polo shirt with three buttons. The shirt was orange from the collar to the chest area and had horizontal stripes below.

BPD released minimal details about the nature of the assault, but said the woman was not raped. Authorities said the crime would fall under Penal Code 220, which relates to “any person who assaults another with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy, oral copulation,” among other violations.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen the man to call the Berkeley Police Special Victims Unit at 510-981-5716.

UCPD has received 16 sexual assault reports in the past six months, according to CrimeMapping.com, an online repository for local crime data. The Berkeley Police Department received 44 reports over the same time period.