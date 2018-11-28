Man arrested after Berkeley sexual battery, burglary

A man who sexually battered a woman after entering her Southside Berkeley home through an unlocked window early Sunday morning has been arrested, police report.

The man, 24-year-old Jahcoby Adams-Mabin of Berkeley, was arrested Monday night at his home, said Lt. Kevin Schofield of the Berkeley Police Department. Schofield said evidence at the crime scene helped investigators identify him. Adams-Mabin works at Noah’s Bagels, according to arrest information from Alameda County sheriff’s office records online.

Police said previously that they were looking for a man who “illegally entered” a home in the 2400 block of Blake Street, near Dana Street, Sunday at 6 a.m. He stole property and sexually battered a woman there. Another woman who was home was not harmed.

Schofield said police were able to identify and arrest Adams-Mabin “with assistance from the public and patrol officers.” Police served a search warrant at the man’s home late Monday evening and arrested him on suspicion of three felonies — assault with intent to rape, assault with intent to rape during a burglary and first-degree home burglary — as well as one misdemeanor: possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records online.

Adams-Mabin is being held on $155,000 bail at Berkeley Jail and is set to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Berkeley police also arrested Adams-Mabin in the same neighborhood in late June when a man sleeping in his apartment in the 2700 block of Durant Avenue (near College Avenue) woke at 4:30 a.m. to find a stranger in his room, BPD reported previously. The man woke to a noise, turned on a light and saw the stranger there. According to police, Adams-Mabin pulled out a baggie of white powder and tried to sell the resident cocaine. He initially told the man he was looking for a different address, authorities said.

The resident told Adams-Mabin to leave, then called police. Less than an hour later, police found him at Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue. BPD said Adams-Mabin ran when they tried to arrest him. Officers had to tackle and restrain him to take him into custody. They later found more than 16 grams of cocaine when they searched him as part of the arrest, police said.

The altercation left one officer with a laceration to the forehead that required treatment at the hospital. Adams-Mabin was treated at the scene for a scrape to his forehead.

According to Alameda County court records online, Adams-Mabin was charged in that case with felony resisting arrest and two misdemeanors — unauthorized entry of a home where a person is present and possession of a controlled substance. That case is still pending.

