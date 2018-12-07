The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Dec. 7-9

ENVIRONMENTAL EQUITY SUMMIT “Adding color the the Green Movement,” the third annual Environmental Equity Summit comes to Cornerstone in downtown Berkeley on Sunday evening. The event, featuring a performance by Talib Kweli, says it aims to provide a platform to discuss the environmental needs of people of color (POC) and grassroots POC environmentalist groups. Other featured artists include Rocky Rivera, Earth Amplified and Groove Mafia. Organizers say they hope to unite like-minded environmental organizations “to connect, exchange ideas, and foster lasting relationships. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a diverse line-up of exhibitors, vendors, DJs, artists creating new visuals around the themes of Unity and Environmental Justice.” A panel discussion, hosted by Davey D, is set to include Mustafa Santiago Ali (Hip Hop Caucus), Margaret Gordon (West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project) and Sejal Choksi-Chugh (SF Baykeeper). Sunday Dec. 9 at Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave. (enter on Durant). Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information.

POTTERS’ STUDIO HOLIDAY SALE A Berkeley crafts institution opens its doors Friday evening for a holiday sale that’s also a chance to explore the studio shared by a community of ceramic artists. More than 40 craftspeople will offer their creations – from eye-catching plates and mugs and tumblers to ceramic jewelry and artwork. The artists will be on hand, and their work will be displayed on tables within the spacious, high-ceilinged studio. The Friday evening festivities includes food and beverages provided potluck-style by Potters’ Studio members, and music by the Redwing Bluegrass Band. There also will be informal craft demonstrations throughout the weekend by members and instructors. “We’ll be keeping one potter’s wheel available for demos,” said studio manager James Whiting. “I’ve encouraged some of the people to take a break from selling, and to throw on the wheel from time to time.” The studio was founded in Berkeley in the early 1970s and has been in its current space since 2013. The Potters Studio, Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1221 Eighth St. (at Gilman). Information.

SEW TOGETHER FOR WILDLIFE RELIEF On Saturday, the Hello Stitch Studio on University Avenue will host an all-day fundraiser to benefit victims of the recent California wildfires. There’ll be quilting demonstrations throughout the day and the store’s machines and tools will be available to use. If you’ve always wanted to make a quilt, this is your chance. If you already know how to sew, come and sew with a community of friends, work on your own quilt, or donate your blocks to community-made quilts that will go to the Deanna Davis Community Quilt Project. Cheese Board has donated pizza and there are free giveaways. There’s also a craft market on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hello Stitch Studio, 1708 University Ave. (at McGee), Tickets on a sliding scale starting at $50 — all proceeds will go to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. Information.

PRINT SALE Once a year, Max’s Garage Press in West Berkeley is taken over by stacks and stacks of colorful prints. Dozens of local artists have each selected a few of their risographs, lithographs, screen prints, etchings or woodcuts, and will sell them all weekend, in many cases for affordable prices. If you and your gift recipients don’t have any free wall space left, there are typically greeting cards and other small items available too. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Max’s Garage Press, 1006 Pardee St.

FOOD DRIVE Developers Realtex are hosting a community food drive event on Sunday evening at Neyborly. All donations will go to the Berkeley Food Pantry and Berkeley Humane. The Berkeley Fire Department is participating and live music will be provided by the Clifford Lamb Band. Food and drink will also be provided. Among the most requested donations: peanut butter, canned soup, brown rice, healthy snack foods for kids, cooking oil, boxes of teabags, and gluten-free grains and pastas. And don’t forget the pets: wet and dry dog and cat food can be donated. Sunday, Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m., Neyborly, 2043 San Pablo Ave.

