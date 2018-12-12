Caltrans seeks input on plan to replace University Avenue I-80 overcrossing

The University Avenue overpass over Interstate 80 is not a standard height and Caltrans has plans to either elevate it or replace it.

The state agency has come up with a number of options and is looking for reactions to the various plans. Caltrans held an open house in Berkeley in late November. But the agency has also created a public meeting website with videos, renderings, and documents that do a good job explaining the options.

Residents have until Dec. 18 to send in comments.

The current overpass is only 14 feet, 4 inches high in the westbound direction and 14 feet, 5 inches high in the eastbound direction, according to Caltrans documents. The standard height of an overpass is 16 feet, 6 inches.

Raising the structure will “allow for more efficient travel of oversized vehicles,” according to Caltrans.

Caltrans is looking at four options: raising the overpass by two feet; replacing the structure; replacing the structure and adding roundabouts. (Caltrans is considering two options of this design.) Only the last two options would improve the flow of traffic, according to Caltrans.

The various options will cost from$33 million to $71 million and would take from 13 months to 25 months to complete.

Visit the public meeting website to learn more.

Submit comments by Dec. 18 by email to universityovercrossing@dot.ca.gov. Or mail comments to the Department of Transportation, District 4, Att: Rebecca De Pont, Office of Environmental Analysis, MS-8B 111 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612