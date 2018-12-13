Driver rams U-Haul truck into Berkeley Apple store in burglary attempt

A driver rammed a U-Haul truck into the front window of the Berkeley Apple store early Thursday morning, shattering the glass but failing to get inside, authorities report.

Officer Byron White, Berkeley Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to 1823 Fourth St. just after 3:20 a.m. after getting alerts about burglar alarm activations there. Officers who arrived found an abandoned U-Haul truck with its engine still running.

The truck “had been driven into the glass front doors” of the business, White said. But an inner metal security gate was still intact, he added, “and it does not appear the suspect(s) were able to gain entry.”

Berkeley resident Russ Mitchell was at the shop Thursday morning at 10 and said customers were being told they could not pick up their orders. The storefront window was being replaced and workers inside were cleaning up.

Workers told Mitchell an “incident” had occurred but referred other questions to law enforcement.

A man who identified himself as the store manager, Ryan Caruth, told Mitchell the shop’s point-of-sale system was down so there was no way to do business.

As of 11:05 a.m., an automated message was greeting callers to the shop’s phone number: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Apple store is currently closed. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to reopening soon.”

According to police radio traffic, two people ran from the truck after the crash. Berkeleyside has asked BPD for confirmation and about the status of the investigation. This story will be updated if that information is provided.

The shop has been targeted repeatedly in the past by thieves and burglars. In 2014, thieves drove through the shop’s front window during a 3 a.m. smash-and-grab burglary. Several items were stolen.

Berkeleyside has asked BPD about other recent incidents at the shop. Again, this story will be updated if that is provided.

[This story was updated after publication to include a link to the 2014 burglary.]