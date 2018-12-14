Shop Talk: McGuire; Twisted Thistle; Dave’s Records; Tesla; Oaks Jewelers

MCGUIRE REAL ESTATE The old Jeremy’s space on the corner of College and Ashby will have a new tenant soon. McGuire Real Estate will relocate early in 2019 there from the office just down the street on College it has occupied for the past seven years. McGuire has been in business in the East Bay for over 15 years and has offices around the Bay Area, including Sonoma, San Francisco, the Peninsula and Marin. Lauren Bensinger, VP for corporate services and business development, said the business is growing and they needed a larger space. “New agents are joining our McGuire East Bay team and our new location will give each of our agents more space, meeting rooms, and a location for us to host events for the community.” The office will occupy the corner space and the space adjacent to it. McGuire Real Estate will be holding a grand opening celebration in early 2019. McGuire Real Estate, 2961 College Ave. (at Ashby), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-883-7000. Open 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Connect on Facebook and Twitter.

TWISTED THISTLE APOTHECAIRE The purveyor of herbs and other wellness products has moved from its Berkeley location to Oakland. The business closed the doors of its shop at Channing Way (at Telegraph) on Oct. 1 and took up residence on Piedmont Avenue later that month. According to general manager Deborah Parks, Twisted Thistle needed to vacate the Berkeley building because it is due to be demolished. The Telegraph Wire, the newsletter of the Telegraph Business Improvement District (TBID), confirms that a seven-story building called The Den will be constructed as the second of three larger projects getting underway in the district in the coming year. It will have 40 residential units and 4,500 square feet of commercial space.

Co-owned by Ethan Franc and Naomi Nash, Twisted Thistle Apothecaire has been in Berkeley for eight years. Parks said the store is so grateful for its loyal customers and for the opportunity to be part of the Berkeley community. The store has expanded its product line, adding more women-focused health products, and increased its book selection. Twisted Thistle also has a store on Haight Street in San Francisco. Twisted Thistle Apothecaire, 4156 Piedmont Ave. (near 41st), Oakland 94611. Tel: 510-644-3727. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Connect on Facebook.

DAVE’S RECORD SHOP If vinyl is your thing, Dave’s Record Shop in West Berkeley, which opened in 2010, might already be on your radar. This month the business moved from its previous location, at 2634 San Pablo Ave. (at Carleton), to 1404 San Pablo (at Camelia). Its new digs is the former home of Leblanc Beauty Boutique. Owner Dave Kloski carries 45’s and new, used and rare records in a collection that includes an extensive jazz selection. Kloski said he moved due to a combination of factors, among them that the landlord was not maintaining the building and he wanted to be in a more lively area. “I like the mix of shops and eateries here in the Westbrae block. I believe this neighborhood will have a solid appetite for vinyl records, too,” he said. Dave’s Record Shop, 1404 San Pablo (at Camelia), Berkeley 94702. Tel: 510-666-3727 and 707-319-2578. Open Tues.- Sun., noon to 7 p.m. Connect on Instagram and Facebook.

TESLA SERVICE CENTER We reported about the coming Tesla Service Center back in February. Now it looks like it’s about to open its doors. Jordan Klein, Berkeley’s economic development manager, reports that a representative of the property owner said the opening was slated for Dec 17, but the shop is awaiting fire inspection clearance, so it will likely be next week. (This is an update from our original story.) Tesla did not provide any further details. According to city staff, 1,508 electric vehicles were registered in Berkeley in 2016. The maintenance and repair center took over part of the space that was formerly home to Pyramid Alehouse, which closed in 2015. Tesla Service Center, 901 Gilman (at 8th), Berkeley 94710. Connect on Twitter.

OAKS JEWELERS The Solano Avenue jeweler marked its 70th anniversary on Dec. 6 with a celebration and trunk show held at the Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito. The business has received numerous rave reviews on Yelp and Next Door for bringing a personal touch to its service. The business sells conflict-free/certified diamonds and other jewelry as well as offering jewelry design, watch and jewelry repair. Oaks is a family-owned and run business, founded in 1948 by Henry Accornero and his half brother, Bob Zavattaro, starting with a store that was half the size it is today. It is currently owned by Henry’s youngest son, Jeff Accornero, while Henry continues to work at the business along with other family members and a few additional staff. Oaks Jewelers, 1783 Solano Ave. (at Modoc), Berkeley 94707. Tel: 510-526-7563. Open Tues.- Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food- and drink-related business news with our Nosh coverage.