The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Dec. 14-16

DAVID BROZA Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza has been performing a bewildering variety – blues to jazz, rock, country, folk and world music – for more than 40 years. Broza will be performing at the UC Theatre on Sunday evening. He sings in Hebrew, Spanish, English and Arabic, and aims to bridge barriers of language through his music. On his current tour, Broza is joined by the New York-based Trio Havana, led by flute virtuoso Itai Kris. Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

TELEGRAPH HOLIDAY FAIR The 35th annual Telegraph Holiday Street Fair continues this weekend, with hundreds of local artisans, music, food, festive lights and colorful decorations. If you’re still hunting for the right holiday gifts, this could be your chance. The fair also runs on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 23-24 (if you’re really the last-minute shopper). Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Telegraph Avenue between Dwight Way and Bancroft Way.

SPIRAL GARDENS FAIR The second annual Spiral Gardens Craft and Preparedness Fair will be held on Sunday. It brings together educators, preppers, local artists, chefs, medicine makers and more in an unusual combination of crafts and disaster preparedness education at the Spiral Gardens Community Food Security Project in South Berkeley (left). The organizers promise “some warm community fun before we go into semi-hibernation!” There’s also a free class on mushrooms led by Kingman Bond-Graham and Mario Gabiati. Sunday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spiral Gardens, 2850 Sacramento St.

BELA FLECK If you want to see Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn at the Freight this weekend, you better hurry, because the Friday and Saturday performances are already sold out. Fortunately for banjo lovers, there are still tickets available for the Sunday afternoon show. The Freight’s brief blurb: “Wildly innovative banjo duo.” What more could you want? Sunday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF NEXT I’ve seen plays written by Anonymous, but I haven’t seen anything written by Everybody. That’s the promise of Theatre First’s The People’s History of Next, which is currently running at Live Oak Theater. The work was developed with 500 people at Bay Area high schools, colleges and community centers “through listening circles, writing workshops, and media foraging.” According to Theatre First, the play explores “ownership of the past, present, and future through one’s relationship to their bloodline.” Facilitated by Awele, Anthony Clarvoe and Cleavon Smith, and arranged and directed by Jon Tracy. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Live Oak Theater, 1301 Shattuck Ave.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Shotgun Players bring outstanding production of Tom Stoppard’s brilliant ‘Arcadia’ to Berkeley

Big Screen Berkeley: ‘The Quake’

Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling makes his Berkeley debut