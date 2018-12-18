The Nosh Wire: 12.18.18

- German-style gastropub Bierhaus moves from Mountain View to Temescal (Nosh)
- Cam Huong in Oakland Chinatown to become Cam Anh (East Bay Express)
- Farewell to El Sabrosito, a pupuseria on wheels (East Bay Express)
- A review of Farmhouse Kitchen Thai in Oakland (Focus Snap Eat)
- Food banks study how to improve clients’ health (Oakland North)
- Scott Wiener to push for 4 a.m. SF, Oakland bar closures for third time (SFGate)
- Four new restaurants to try right now (San Francisco Magazine)
- Critic Soleil Ho brings new perspective to SF Chronicle's food section (KQED Forum)