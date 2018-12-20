Real Estate

10 big housing stories of 2018 on Berkeleyside

By Berkeleyside staff

In 2018, Berkeleyside readers paid rapt attention as the city struggled to address pressing housing and affordability needs.

Several projects downtown, northside and in West and South Berkeley were of particular interest, while the possibility of housing at North Berkeley BART and People’s Park provoked significant debate. Our development stories generally tend to draw the most comments from the community. Housing policy, at the local and state levels, also proved popular throughout the year.

Ten of Berkeleyside’s most significant and most-commented housing stories follow, in no particular order.

SB 827 bill sparks comment storm

Berkeley mayor on Wiener-Skinner housing bill: ‘A declaration of war against our neighborhoods’

Hot topic: North Berkeley BART development

No plans to develop North Berkeley BART lot, but viral tweet has made some neighbors nervous

New tower over downtown Walgreens approved

274 new units approved over downtown Berkeley Walgreens

12-story tower at Berkeley Way still under review

Berkeley zoning board to 12-story developer: ‘Funk this thing up’

2902 Adeline St. wins lawsuit, proceeds

2902 Adeline housing project forges ahead after South Berkeley land deal, lawsuit

3000 Shattuck prevails at council

Council approves South Berkeley co-housing units after zoning board denial

1900 Fourth St. still a battleground*

*Note, this project is now in court, according to media reports. Read past coverage.

Developer invokes new state law to force Berkeley to approve 260-unit on Fourth Street

Author argues for density to retain income diversity

With zoning and neighbor veto power, Berkeley is pricing out the non-rich, says author of new book

Housing planned for People’s Park

UC Berkeley plans to build housing in People’s Park

Senior housing at Oxford and Cedar gets green light

Affordable housing for seniors approved by Berkeley zoning board

Stay tuned for more of Berkeleyside’s top stories from 2018 in the days ahead.

