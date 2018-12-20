10 big housing stories of 2018 on Berkeleyside

In 2018, Berkeleyside readers paid rapt attention as the city struggled to address pressing housing and affordability needs.
Several projects downtown, northside and in West and South Berkeley were of particular interest, while the possibility of housing at North Berkeley BART and People’s Park provoked significant debate. Our development stories generally tend to draw the most comments from the community. Housing policy, at the local and state levels, also proved popular throughout the year.
Ten of Berkeleyside’s most significant and most-commented housing stories follow, in no particular order.
SB 827 bill sparks comment storm
Berkeley mayor on Wiener-Skinner housing bill: ‘A declaration of war against our neighborhoods’
Hot topic: North Berkeley BART development
No plans to develop North Berkeley BART lot, but viral tweet has made some neighbors nervous
New tower over downtown Walgreens approved
12-story tower at Berkeley Way still under review
Berkeley zoning board to 12-story developer: ‘Funk this thing up’
2902 Adeline St. wins lawsuit, proceeds
2902 Adeline housing project forges ahead after South Berkeley land deal, lawsuit
3000 Shattuck prevails at council
Council approves South Berkeley co-housing units after zoning board denial
1900 Fourth St. still a battleground*
*Note, this project is now in court, according to media reports. Read past coverage.
Developer invokes new state law to force Berkeley to approve 260-unit on Fourth Street
Author argues for density to retain income diversity
With zoning and neighbor veto power, Berkeley is pricing out the non-rich, says author of new book
Housing planned for People’s Park
Senior housing at Oxford and Cedar gets green light
Affordable housing for seniors approved by Berkeley zoning board
Stay tuned for more of Berkeleyside’s top stories from 2018 in the days ahead.