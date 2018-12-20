10 big housing stories of 2018 on Berkeleyside

In 2018, Berkeleyside readers paid rapt attention as the city struggled to address pressing housing and affordability needs.

Several projects downtown, northside and in West and South Berkeley were of particular interest, while the possibility of housing at North Berkeley BART and People’s Park provoked significant debate. Our development stories generally tend to draw the most comments from the community. Housing policy, at the local and state levels, also proved popular throughout the year.

Ten of Berkeleyside’s most significant and most-commented housing stories follow, in no particular order.

SB 827 bill sparks comment storm

Hot topic: North Berkeley BART development

New tower over downtown Walgreens approved

12-story tower at Berkeley Way still under review

2902 Adeline St. wins lawsuit, proceeds

3000 Shattuck prevails at council

1900 Fourth St. still a battleground*

*Note, this project is now in court, according to media reports. Read past coverage.

Author argues for density to retain income diversity

Housing planned for People’s Park

Senior housing at Oxford and Cedar gets green light

Stay tuned for more of Berkeleyside’s top stories from 2018 in the days ahead.