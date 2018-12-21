Berkeleyside’s top 6 longform stories of 2018

At Berkeleyside we love getting you the daily news quickly and succinctly. But we also know that some topics warrant a big step back or a deeper dive in. The following longform articles synthesize months of reporting and investigation, telling timely stories through engaging narratives.
There’s no better time to immerse yourself in these pieces. If you have a few days off for the holidays — or need a little break from family time — read on.
One day, one night: The fuse that lit the Battles of Berkeley
The dramatic story of the tumultuous night when anti-fascist protesters shut down a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos — told through a captivating oral history.
Beyond the buses
Fifty years ago Berkeley took the unprecedented step of integrating all its schools. What equity issues remain half a century later? A special three-part series examines that legacy.
End of an era: Berkeley’s Pacific Steel Casting shuts down after 84 years
The closure of the city’s last big “smokestack” factory signaled the sunset of heavy industry in West Berkeley, an area once dotted with more than 100 factories.
Spotlight on special education
Berkeley Unified has taken an unusually ambitious approach to serving students with special needs. A two-part investigation examines whether the district has done enough to ensure its success.
As staffing crisis continues for Berkeley police, officers who left reveal why
Veteran officers have been leaving the Berkeley Police Department in record numbers, walking away from friends and generous benefits to start over at other agencies. What has driven the exodus?
Career education is back — but it’s not auto shop and home ec in Berkeley
In spite of the stigma and uncertain funding, Berkeley schools are among the many embracing career education.
Stay tuned for more of Berkeleyside’s top stories from 2018 in the days ahead.