Berkeleyside’s top 6 longform stories of 2018

At Berkeleyside we love getting you the daily news quickly and succinctly. But we also know that some topics warrant a big step back or a deeper dive in. The following longform articles synthesize months of reporting and investigation, telling timely stories through engaging narratives.

There’s no better time to immerse yourself in these pieces. If you have a few days off for the holidays — or need a little break from family time — read on.

The dramatic story of the tumultuous night when anti-fascist protesters shut down a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos — told through a captivating oral history.

Fifty years ago Berkeley took the unprecedented step of integrating all its schools. What equity issues remain half a century later? A special three-part series examines that legacy.

The closure of the city’s last big “smokestack” factory signaled the sunset of heavy industry in West Berkeley, an area once dotted with more than 100 factories.

Berkeley Unified has taken an unusually ambitious approach to serving students with special needs. A two-part investigation examines whether the district has done enough to ensure its success.

Veteran officers have been leaving the Berkeley Police Department in record numbers, walking away from friends and generous benefits to start over at other agencies. What has driven the exodus?

In spite of the stigma and uncertain funding, Berkeley schools are among the many embracing career education.

