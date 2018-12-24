The year in numbers: Berkeleyside in 2018

The New York Times has 1,550 journalists and reports from 160+ countries. Berkeleyside has six journalists and reports from one city. But that doesn’t mean we can’t emulate the Gray Lady which last week published The Year in Numbers: 2018. So here goes…

1,962

Number of stories published on Berkeleyside

70,777

Number of published comments on our stories

$1,000,000

Capital raised by our readers to invest in Berkeleyside via our Direct Public Offering

1,603

Number of Berkeleyside members who support our journalism (you can join them!)

10

Number of breaking news alert emails sent out

60,747

Number of Berkeleyside followers on Twitter

7

Number of full-time Berkeleyside staff

18

Number of minutes it took to publish our story about San Pablo Park shooting after the shots were fired

311

Number of Wow and Sad emojis on Facebook in response to news that Ici ice cream shop was closing

62

Number (at least) of City Council, School Board and community meetings attended by Berkeleyside reporters

0

Number of times anyone at Berkeleyside said “stop the presses”