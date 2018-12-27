Parolee-at-large arrested, charged after 3 armed robberies in Berkeley

A 25-year-old homeless parolee was charged with four felonies this week after police tied him to three armed robberies in northeast Berkeley in December, according to court papers.

Berkeley police investigators linked Patrick Lamon William, a student, to two armed robberies Dec. 1 and one — where the victim was pistol-whipped — Dec. 13. William was charged Wednesday by the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

According to court papers, William used a gun to rob a female student at 10 p.m. Dec. 1, at Spruce and Vine streets, of a credit card, a Clipper card and a school ID, then minutes later robbed another person, about a block away at Spruce and Eunice streets, of a backpack and electronic devices.

Two weeks later, police said William robbed a man in the 2900 block of Shasta Road, near Sterling Avenue. Police said a 30-year-old local resident had arranged to meet a woman he knew. But, when she drove up to his home at 3:30 a.m, a man got out of the car, pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped the resident, hitting him in the head with the gun and taking his wallet, cash and credit cards. Police said William also kicked the resident several times while he was on the ground.

The resident’s mother ran outside to see what was going on, according to police. The man with the gun pointed it at the older woman, police wrote in court papers. He tried to rob her but failed, then the pair took off, according to police.

Police arrested the woman, 28-year-old Oakland resident Kimisha Leandra Walton, in San Pablo on Dec. 19. She has since been charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery, as well as assault with a deadly weapon. She is set for a pretrial hearing Jan. 2 and remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $125,000, according to court records online.

William has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and two counts of robbery, according to court documents.

Police described William in court papers as a parolee with convictions in Alameda County and San Francisco for armed robbery (2013) and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (2015). When Oakland police officers tried to arrest him recently for a parole violation, he “lied about his name and fled on foot,” police wrote.

When Berkeley police ultimately spoke with him, however, William “implicated himself” in the robbery at Spruce and Vine, as well as the one on Shasta, according to court papers.

He was arrested in the 1200 block of Franklin Street in Oakland on Sunday just after 2 p.m., according to court documents. According to court papers, William was a “parolee at large … for approximately a month before he was arrested.”

William is being held on $565,000 bail at Santa Rita and is set for an attorney and plea hearing Jan. 16 at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online.

There were at least 18 robberies in Berkeley from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25, according to CrimeMapping.com, an online repository for local police data. Berkeley generally averages a robbery a day.

Other recent notes from BPD

Saturday, in an unrelated incident, a Berkeley police officer on patrol in South Berkeley found a gun and club during a DUI traffic stop, authorities report.

That night at 11, the officer noticed a vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Stanford Avenue “speeding through the area,” said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman. The officer caught up with the vehicle at Stanford and Vallejo Street in Oakland and made the stop.

White said the officer “noticed the smell of both alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the car.” During a search, he found “open bottles of alcohol, a quantity of marijuana, a handgun, ammunition and a blackjack club,” according to police.

The officer arrested 42-year-old Jason Andre Clardy of San Leandro on suspicion of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm and possession of the blackjack.

Clardy remains in custody on $10,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail, according to court records online. He was charged with misdemeanors in connection with the gun. He is set for a pretrial hearing Friday.