In Her Own Words: Dominica Rice-Cisneros of Cosecha

“Women in East Bay Food | In Her Own Words” is a series by Berkeley-based illustrator Kaitlin Strange created for Berkeleyside Nosh. Over the course of several months, Strange interviewed women who work in the East Bay food industry, speaking with them in their places of work, where she was able to get a real insight into their worlds. She felt the best way to share the honesty and passion from their stories was for readers to hear directly from the women themselves, in their own words. The first interview in this series is with Dominica Rice-Cisneros of Cosecha in Oakland. If you’re having trouble viewing the story, download the illustrated interview as a PDF. — Sarah Han, Nosh Editor

I met Dominica Rice-Cisneros at her Oakland restaurant, Cosecha, on a Monday just before the lunch rush. Located in Swan’s Market (538 9th St., Oakland), Cosecha serves the neighborhood with fresh, home-style Mexican dishes. I happened to visit on Mole Monday. Let me tell, you, the mole does not disappoint. Cosecha’s menu is a celebration of Mexico and California, where you can accompany your meal with an agua fresca or a glass of bubbly rosé.