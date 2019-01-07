Police report head injury to pedestrian amid recent ‘cluster of collisions’

Another pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injury Monday night after being struck by a driver in North Berkeley, authorities report.

The collision took place just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Street, near Acton Street and the North Berkeley BART station.

Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman, said police closed Delaware in both directions during the investigation. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injury that was described as serious.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, White said. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors. The ages and cities of residence of the involved parties were not immediately available because the investigation is still underway.

White said shorter days, with darkness coming earlier, may be a factor in the recent spate of collisions in Berkeley that have resulted in serious injuries to several people.

“Collisions don’t happen in an even distribution and we are definitely experiencing a cluster of collisions over the past few days,” he said Monday night.

Two pedestrians sustained serious injuries when drivers hit them in crashes near the North Berkeley BART station on Thursday and Friday. Two other pedestrians are in critical condition after a driver hit them in South Berkeley early Saturday morning.