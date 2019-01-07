Pedestrians sustain serious injuries in pair of North Berkeley crashes

A 69-year-old woman walking Friday night near the North Berkeley BART station was hit by a vehicle and left with serious injuries, authorities report.

The crash took place less than 24 hours after a man was struck by a vehicle in a nearby crosswalk and seriously injured, and about five hours before two women — School Board President Judy Appel and her wife Alison Bernstein — were struck by a driver while walking about 2 miles away on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. They remain in critical condition.

Officer Byron White, Berkeley Police spokesman, said officers responded Friday just after 6:45 p.m. to Sacramento and Lincoln streets, south of Cedar Street, where the 69-year-old woman had been hit.

White said she had been crossing Sacramento Street when a southbound driver struck her. She was not in a crosswalk. The woman was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, he said.

The driver, a 69-year-old man from Piedmont, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, White said.

Thursday at about 7:25 p.m., a man was walking at Sacramento and Virginia streets — a block south of Friday’s crash — when a northbound driver struck him. The 60-year-old Berkeley man, who had been using a crosswalk, was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, White said.

The driver, a 65-year-old El Cerrito man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, White said. (The driver’s gender was not provided but Berkeleyside has requested this information from BPD.)

White said he was not aware of any update in either pedestrian’s condition as of Monday afternoon.

Speaking generally, not in relation to the causes of any of the recent crashes, he offered traffic safety tips to all community members, particularly after dark.

“The most important thing is for everyone to be careful. It’s getting darker sooner. The roads are slippery,” he said. “And slow down.”

Update, 4:55 p.m. White said the 60-year-old man is in stable condition; the 69-year-old woman has been released from the hospital; and both Appel and Bernstein “remain critical,” as of late Monday afternoon.