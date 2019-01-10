Berkeley police crime round-up: robberies, injury crashes, more

The Berkeley Police Department released the following summaries Wednesday on Nixle. The information appears below exactly as BPD released it.

Below are few cases over the past couple of weeks that may be of interest.

On December 23rd at 4:37 pm, a man was standing near the entrance to the Downtown BART station (Center Street/Shattuck Avenue) when a suspect approached him holding a knife—yelling for the man to buy his hats. When the man told the suspect that he did not want to buy his hats, the suspect raised the knife as if he was going to stab the man. The man ran away and was not injured. When officers arrived, they located the suspect (Charles Andrew Bacon, Male, 54 year old, Homeless) and arrested him on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon and violation of probation.

BPD 18-70742

On December 29th, a father called BPD to report that his two girls (age 7 and age 8) disclosed to him that they had been molested by an adult family friend, who had previously lived with them. Based on this information, detectives with the Department’s Special Victims Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the incident leading to an arrest warrant for Tobias Sebastian-Hero Goodlife (aka Kristin Goodliffe (38 year old, Oakland, CA).

Officers located and arrested Goodliffe in the City of Suisun. Inside his vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun and a quantity of MDMA (aka Ecstasy) and marijuana. Goodliffe was taken to Santa Rita Jail where he was booked for suspicion of Continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, Sexual abuse of a child under the age 14, carrying loaded firearm in/on a person or vehicle in a public place, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of methamphetamines.

BPD Case 18-71563

On January 1st at 4:35 pm, restaurant staff (a business on the 2600 block of Telegraph Avenue) were in the back washing dishes after closing when a suspect found a way inside and stole money from the cash register. The restaurant staff chased after the suspect, while others called for help. Shortly thereafter, University Police officers (who also were in the area) located the suspect a few blocks away and notified BPD. After further investigation into the incident, the suspect (Stanley McGraw Jr, Male, 39 years old, Oakland, CA) was arrested on suspicion of burglary, violation of probation and violation of parole.

BPD 19-00241

Recent street robberies

On January 1st at 2:30 pm, a man was entering the main gate to his apartment building on the 2200 block of Durant Avenue when he was approached by two suspects. The suspects then struggled with the man for the cell phone he was holding and eventually took it before running away. Witnesses describe the suspects as African American men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

BPD 19-00084

On January 2nd at 2:49 pm, a man was cornered on the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way by 4-5 suspects. The suspects threatened that they had a gun and demanded his property. The suspects then ran away with the man’s cell phone and wallet. Witnesses describe the suspects as African American, male, 17-22 years old, with short hair and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

BPD 19-00226

On January 2nd at 10:34 pm, a woman was walking on the 2900 block of College Avenue when a suspect pushed her to the ground and grabbed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then ran away. Witnesses describe the suspect as an African American male, in his 20’s, wearing dark clothing.

BPD 19-00288

On January 4th sometime between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm, a woman was walking on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect. The suspect punched the woman in the face and when the woman tried to fight back, the suspect choked her until she lost consciousness. When the woman regained consciousness, she saw that her backpack (containing her laptop) was gone. The woman (age 28) was transported to a local hospital for a large cut to her face. Witnesses describe the suspect as an African American male, 20-25 years old, 5-9 tall, wearing dark clothing.

BPD 19-00621

On January 5th at 4:30 pm, a woman was walking on Grant Street (near Francisco Street) when she was approached by a male suspect holding a knife. The suspect demanded her property, but did not get anything because the woman had nothing in her pockets to take. The suspect then walked away emptyhanded. Witnesses describe the suspect as African American, in his late 20’s, about 5’8” tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

BPD 19-00742

On January 5th at 4:54 pm, a woman was walking on Curtis Street (near Delaware Street) when she was approached by a male suspect holding a knife. The suspect demanded her purse and fled the scene after the robbery. Witnesses describe the suspect as African American, 19-21 years old, 5’11” tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

BPD 19-00745

On January 7th at 8:30 pm, a woman was walking on the 1900 block of Haste Street when a male suspect ran up behind her, put a gun to her head, and demanded her property. After taking her backpack, the suspect ran away eastbound on Haste Street. Witnesses describe the suspect as about 5’7’ to 5’8” tall, with a thin build, wearing dark clothing.

BPD 19-01095

Recent injury traffic collisions

On January 3rd at 7:24 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Sacramento Street and Virginia Street for a reported collision involving a car and pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing Sacramento Street (at Virginia Street) when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound on Sacramento Street. The pedestrian (a 60 year old Berkeley resident) was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver (a 65 year old El Cerrito resident), remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. (The pedestrian is in stable condition).

BPD 19-00413

On January 4th at 6:46 pm, Berkeley Police officers responded to the intersection of Sacramento Street and Lincoln Street for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian (a 69 year old female Berkeley resident) was crossing Sacramento Street when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. The pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver (a 69 year old male Piedmont resident) remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. (The pedestrian has already been released from the hospital).

BPD 19-00590

Just after midnight on January 5th, officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way and Stuart Street for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians. The two female pedestrians (age 53 and age 54—Berkeley residents) were crossing Martin Luther King Jr Way when they were struck by a northbound vehicle. Both pedestrians were critically injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver (an 81 year old Berkeley resident) remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Both pedestrians remain in the hospital and the investigation is ongoing. (Both pedestrians are in critical condition).

BPD 19-00631

On January 7th at 5:55 pm, officers responded to the 1400 block of Delaware Street for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The male pedestrian (a 60 year old Berkeley resident) was crossing Delaware Street in the mid-block crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for a head injury and has since been released. The female driver (a 27 year old Crockett resident) remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

BPD 19-1065