Listen: Berkeley teachers rally in ‘red for ed’

By Natalie Orenstein
Malcolm X teachers and families held one of the many “red for ed” walk-ins before school Friday morning. Photo: Lila Wilkinson

With teachers in Los Angeles preparing to go on strike next week, Berkeley educators rallied, chanted and wore their brightest red clothing to support them Friday. The Berkeley events were “walk-ins” — not work stoppages, but rallies held before students arrived on campus in the morning.

Educators across California held parallel protests Friday to call attention to funding concerns and the affects of the housing crisis on teachers’ stability.

Hear what some of the Berkeley teachers — and one of their second grade students — had to say Friday.

A Berkeley High teacher leads her colleagues in chant. Photo: Natalie Orenstein
Berkeley Arts Magnet teachers and families hold one of the many walk-ins before school Friday. Photo: Natalie Orenstein

Berkeley High math teacher Masha Albrecht sports union-red and an oversized pencil at the Friday rally. Photo: Natalie Orenstein
Berkeley High teachers and staff chanted in line Friday to support striking educators in Los Angeles. Photo: Natalie Orenstein n
Berkeley School Board member Ka’Dijah Brown, a teacher in Richmond, and Berkeley Federation of Teachers President Cathy Campbell joined rallies at two schools. Photo: Natalie Orenstein
Dozens of Berkeley High teachers and supporters turned out Friday. Photo: Natalie Orenstein
Berkeley High students arrive at school as their teachers wrap up their rally. Photo: Natalie Orenstein

