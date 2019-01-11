Listen: Berkeley teachers rally in ‘red for ed’

With teachers in Los Angeles preparing to go on strike next week, Berkeley educators rallied, chanted and wore their brightest red clothing to support them Friday. The Berkeley events were “walk-ins” — not work stoppages, but rallies held before students arrived on campus in the morning.

Educators across California held parallel protests Friday to call attention to funding concerns and the affects of the housing crisis on teachers’ stability.

Hear what some of the Berkeley teachers — and one of their second grade students — had to say Friday.