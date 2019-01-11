The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Jan. 11-13

BERKELEY BALLET THEATER Inspired by the recently opened Get Dancin’: Selections from the Collection, the Berkeley Ballet Theater performs on Friday night at BAMPFA. Four dances, including three premieres, will fill the Crane Forum and spill over into the galleries. The four works are: In Situ, choreographed by Robert Dekkers, New Work #1, choreographed by Kylie Woodward-Sollesnes, New Work #2, choreographed by Raymond Ejiofor, and This Kind of Love, choreographed by Dekkers. New Work #1 has an original score performed live by Sharmi Basu, and New Work #2 has an original score performed live by Daniel Berkman. Friday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

HACKATHON An all-day hackathon at 1951 Coffee Company on Saturday aims to tackle the depression problems that affect the refugee community. The idea is to bring together people from tech and healthcare to collaborate, explore and co-create prototype solutions to help people with depression and those close to them. Participants will be grouped into multidisciplinary teams, each of which will identify a problem that needs to be solved in the field of mental health, devise a solution, and build a prototype. The hackathon kicks off between 8 and 10 a.m. with free breakfast and networking before the work of the day starts. It’s free to register and food, drink and entertainment are provided through the day. Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 1951 Coffee Company, 2410 Channing Way.

PICKIN’ ON HATE BENEFIT Pickin’ On Hate is a Bay Area effort created and organized by The Town Howlers to bring together the thriving community of bluegrass musicians and fans to raise funds and awareness in support of tolerance. This year’s benefit, Saturday night at Ashkenaz, will support Trans Lifeline. In addition to The Town Howlers, the lineup includes The Country Business, Evie Ladin Band (left), and Fog Holler. Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

CAL WINTER INVITATIONAL The weather is looking a bit uncertain, but if the rain holds off, there’s great women’s tennis to be found at the Hellman Tennis Complex this weekend as the Golden Bears host the Cal Winter Invitational. The Bears will be hosting Cal Poly, Fresno State and Saint Mary’s. Play started on Friday and continues through Sunday. Because of the weather uncertainty, check CalBears.com before heading to the courts. Friday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 13, Hellman Tennis Complex, UC Berkeley.

WHISKERMAN Rock ‘n’ roll/blues group Whiskerman play at Cornerstone on Saturday night with guests The Brother Brothers (are they really brothers?). Here’s the scoop on Whiskerman, from the San Francisco Chronicle: “When they’re revved up, Whiskerman sounds like a gospel and soul band that can make you feel like raising your hands in the air in praise of its talent. In their quieter songs, there’s a storytelling vibe with intricate melodies.” Saturday, Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave.

Don't miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

