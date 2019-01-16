Berkeley police: Robberies, cannabis club burglary attempt, Lululemon pants theft

The Berkeley Police Department released the following “cases of community interest” Tuesday. The information appears below as BPD released it with minor edits to comply with Berkeleyside’s style. Booking photos have also been added.

On Jan. 9 at 3:52 p.m., four women entered Lululemon (1901 Fourth St.) carrying bags. They filled their bags with about 120 pairs of Lululemon pants then ran from the store. Witnesses describe the suspects as black and about 18 years old. Two wore light-colored tracksuits and another wore a dark hooded sweatshirt.

On Jan. 9 at 5:08 p.m., officers responded to Ninth Street and Heinz Avenue after receiving multiple reports about a man with a gun — possibly pointing it at someone. When officers arrived, they learned that a man had stolen a laptop from a person inside a business on the 2900 block of San Pablo Avenue and was armed with a gun. When the suspect ran away, several people in the area followed the suspect and alerted police. After establishing a perimeter and search, officers located the suspect hiding inside an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Eighth Street (about 10 minutes later). Officers also located the stolen laptop as well as the reported gun, which turned out to be a replica gun. Police arrested Edward Clark, 60, of Oakland on suspicion of burglary, robbery, and violation of probation.

On Jan. 9 at 5:41 p.m., three women entered Young’s Backpacking (2508 Telegraph Ave.) and each grabbed a handful of jackets (a total of 89 jackets) from the displays and tried to walk out. When a staff member tried to prevent them from leaving, the women threw him to the ground and kicked him. As a result of the robbery, the staff person (a 75-year-old man) received cuts/bruises on his arms, knees and face. Witnesses described the women as black and about 18-25 years old with a heavy build.

On Jan. 9 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a woman was walking on 66th Street (near Idaho Street) using her cellphone when two male suspects approached her from behind. While one of them took the cell phone from her hand, the other grabbed onto her backpack. The suspects then pushed the woman to the ground and ran away. Witnesses described one of the suspects as black, about 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, with a skinny build and short hair.

On Thursday at 4:19 p.m., two boys (age 13 and 14) were walking on California Street (approaching Oregon Street) when two male suspects got out of a silver SUV and confronted them. The suspects pushed them up against a wall, hit them in the face and demanded their property. The robbers then left in the silver SUV. They were described as black, 16-17 years old, 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11, wearing dark clothing — one of them with multi-colored pants.

On Thursday at 4:23 p.m. (shortly after the previous robbery), a woman was standing outside of her SUV using her cellphone on the corner of King and Harmon streets when a silver SUV pulled in front of her vehicle. Three male suspects got out of the silver SUV and demanded her car keys and cell phone. The suspects then punched and kicked the woman — taking her keys, laptop and vehicle. Witnesses describe one of the suspects as black, in his 20s, and 5 feet 9 inches tall. The woman’s vehicle was later located in the city of Oakland along with the silver SUV believed to have been used in the robbery minutes earlier.

On Friday at 1:52 a.m., officers responded to the Cannabis Buyers Club (3025 Shattuck Ave.) on a report that someone was trying to break into the business. When officers arrived, they detained four people sitting in a vehicle just outside the business. When officers searched the vehicle, they located gloves, bolt cutters, pry bars, flashlights and a face mask. After further investigation, officers arrested the group on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. Police identified the individuals as Curran Warren Jr., 29; Mahlik Smith, 21; Parrish Kendricks, 19; and a 17-year-old boy. All four are from Oakland.

On Friday at 5:57 p.m., a man with a handgun entered Subway Sandwich (1615 Solano Ave.) and demanded cash from the register. He was described as white, 30-35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and motorcycle helmet.

On Friday at 6:55 p.m. a woman was walking on Dwight Way using her cellphone. When she reached the corner of Dwight and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, a man standing near her grabbed her phone from her hand and ran away. Witnesses described the man as black, in his mid-20s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing dark clothing.

On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., officers responded to Fix that Mac (2140 Oxford St.) on a report of burglary. Watching video surveillance cameras remotely, store personnel provided a description of the suspect to officers who were searching the area. With that description, officers located the suspect at a gas station two blocks away. When officers searched the suspect, they located a crowbar as well as all of the stolen property (a backpack and several cell phones and accessories). Police arrested Kenneth Toombs, 61, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and violation of his probation.

On Saturday at 3:05 p.m., a woman was seated at a table outside Philz Coffee (1313 Ninth St.) when a suspect threw a plastic cup of water at her. Distracted by the cup of water, the suspect grabbed the woman’s laptop from the table and ran to a waiting vehicle. The suspect is described as a mixed-race male, about 18 years old, 6 feet tall, with short hair, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

On Saturday at 7:10 p.m., a man was walking in the 1500 block of Oregon Street when he was approached by four male teenagers. They knocked him on the ground, put a gun to his head and took his cash, athletic shoes and phone. The group then ran southbound on California Street. Witnesses described the group as black, about 16 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with slim builds.

On Sunday at 3:54 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Bancroft Way on a report that a suspect had just stolen a vehicle and driven away. When officers arrived, they spotted the vehicle northbound on Seventh Street with its headlights off. After stopping the driver, officers arrested Alvaro Guerra, 27, of Berkeley on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation.

On Sunday at 5:14 p.m., officers spotted a man wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft (from the city of Concord) at the corner of University and Shattuck avenues. When he saw the officers, the man immediately rode away on his bicycle westbound on University. Officers caught up with him in the 1200 block of Delaware Street and took him into custody. When officers searched the man, they found 49 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,100 cash. Miguel Garcia, 43, of Berkeley was arrested on suspicion of the Concord vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, parole violation and resisting arrest.

On Monday at 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ellsworth Street on a report that a man was masturbating on a couch near the sidewalk. When officers contacted the man, identified as 28-year old Gregory Coen, homeless, they learned that he is forbidden from being a certain distance from all UC Berkeley property and arrested him on suspicion of violating his probation and disobeying a court order.