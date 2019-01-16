M3.4 earthquake hits Berkeley, East Bay

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake startled Berkeley and other East Bay residents early Wednesday morning.

Its epicenter was near Tunnel Road and State Route 24, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The earthquake was recorded at 4:42 a.m., according to the USGS, with a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

BART reported a 20-minute delay during track inspection.

A number of reports came in on Twitter from those who felt the quake in Berkeley. Berkeleyside posted its initial report of the quake on Twitter at 4:43 a.m.

Where’s my govt agency bot?! Furloughed? — John Pettus (@JohnGPettus) January 16, 2019

🤦🏽‍♂️ needed 1 hr more 😴, where’s the snooze button? — 🎩 🐰ABroccoliDAbroccoli🥦 ✨🍫 (@StiLLinDAmaking) January 16, 2019

At first, the quake was reported to be magnitude-3.7, but that was downgraded after 5 a.m. following USGS review.

Berkeleyside may update this post as we gather more information.

By 5:22 a.m., the USGS had received nearly 4,000 reports from people who felt the quake.

Learn more about this earthquake on the USGS website.