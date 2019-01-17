Berkeley Restaurant Week opens with 45+ places to dine and discover

This story is brought to you by Visit Berkeley, organizers of Berkeley Restaurant Week.

Your table is ready! Berkeley Restaurant Week runs Jan. 17-27, with special-value dinner, lunch and breakfast/brunch menus on offer at restaurants citywide.

Now in its seventh year, Berkeley Restaurant Week (#BRW19) features prix-fixe menus for $20, $25 and $35. Foodies and friends will discover new places and revisit favorites from more than 45 diverse restaurants that share Berkeley’s Cali-cuisine legacy.

The expanded line-up this year represents a 75% increase over 2018. New for ‘19 are craft-beer flights, wine tasting and breakfast/brunch options.

Participants in #BRW19 include Agrodolce, AKEMI, Baker & Commons, Berkeley Social Club, Bear’s Lair Tavern, Bobby G’s Pizzeria, Broc Cellars, Caffe Chiave, China Center, Cesar, Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, Doc’s Refresher, Donato & Co., Donkey & Goat Winery, Easy Creole, Eureka, Freehouse Berkeley, Funky Elephant, Gather, Gaumenkitzel, Gilman Brewing Company, Henry’s, Julia’s at the Berkeley City Club, Kitchen on Fire, La Marcha, Le Bateau Ivre, La Note, La Mediterranee, Lemat, Longbranch, Lucia’s, Maison Bleue, Mitama, Munch India, Nico’s 1508, Pacific Standard Taproom, Pyeong Chang Tofu, Poulet, The Rare Barrel, Revival Bar + Kitchen, Riva Cucina, Saha, Skates On The Bay, Triple Rock Brewing, Western Pacific, Zino and Zut! Tavern.

Venues are deliciously distributed across Berkeley’s business districts, with a concentration of 10 restaurants located downtown. And, true to Berkeley’s diversity, more than 15 international cuisines are highlighted.

Berkeley Restaurant Week is a great time to try somewhere new – more than 10 venues in the line-up opened since last year’s Restaurant Week.

Also on the table during #BRW19 are restaurant, winery and Zipcar gift card giveaways, worth more than $3,000. Contests are currently running via Visit Berkeley’s Facebook and Instagram, as well as via BARTable and Cal Alumni Association.

Bon appétit Berkeley! Find the complete restaurant list with menus, plan your dining itinerary, enter contests, listen to one-minute micropodcasts from participating restaurants, and book reservations at Open Table partner restaurants (recommended).

Visit Berkeley produces Berkeley Restaurant Week and is proud to partner with menumodo for online menus, Zipcar and BARTable for getting there, and Open Table for reservations. Berkeley Restaurant Week is part of California Restaurant Month, designated by Visit California. Now in its ninth year, California Restaurant Month drives business for local restaurants and entices out-of-state travelers to visit California.

This story is written and paid for by Visit Berkeley, organizers of Berkeley Restaurant Week. Visit Berkeley is the destination marketing organization for Berkeley, Calif. and markets Berkeley as a destination for small conventions, meetings, events and leisure travel.