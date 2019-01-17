Map: At least 11 injury crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians so far in January

There have been at least 11 injury crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians in Berkeley so far this month, authorities reported this week. Police released brief narratives about each one. Unless otherwise noted, the drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The narratives appear below largely as BPD released them. Patient conditions that were shared by BPD were included. Timely crash data can be challenging to find, but historic data is available online in the UC Berkeley TIMS database.

On Jan. 3 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to Sacramento and Virginia streets for a collision involving a car and pedestrian. A 60-year-old Berkeley man was crossing Sacramento (at Virginia) when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Sacramento. The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver was a 65-year-old El Cerrito man. The pedestrian is in stable condition.

On Jan. 4 at 6:46 p.m., officers responded to Sacramento and Lincoln streets for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 69-year-old Berkeley woman was crossing Sacramento when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. She has since been released. The driver was a 69-year-old Piedmont man.

At 12:02 a.m. Jan 5, officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Stuart Street for a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians. Two Berkeley women, ages 53 and 54, were crossing MLK when they were struck by a northbound vehicle. Both women — Berkeley School Board President Judy Appel and her wife, Alison Bernstein — were critically injured and taken to the hospital. The driver was an 81-year-old Berkeley man. Both pedestrians remain in the hospital in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing. BPD says the primary collision factor was determined to be the driver’s failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

On Jan. 6 at 6:48 a.m., officers responded to Oxford and Center streets for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 21-year-old Oakland woman was crossing Oxford when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury. The driver was a 72-year-old Berkeley man.

On Jan. 6 at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to Ashby Avenue and Sacramento for a collision involving a vehicle and two juvenile female pedestrians. The girls, a 14-year-old from Berkeley and a 12-year-old from Oakland, were crossing Ashby when they were struck by a vehicle turning eastbound onto Ashby. The girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was a 64-year-old Berkeley woman.

On Jan. 7 at 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Delaware Street for a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. A 60-year-old Berkeley man was crossing Delaware in the mid-block crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital for a head injury and has since been released. The driver was a 27-year-old Crockett woman.

On Jan. 8 at about 7 a.m., officers responded to Durant and College avenues on a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 28-year-old Berkeley woman was crossing College when she was struck by a vehicle turning northbound onto College. The pedestrian received a bump on her head and bruising. The driver did not stop. Witnesses described the vehicle that fled as a gold Toyota sedan.

On Jan. 9 at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to MLK and Delaware for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 73-year-old Berkeley man was crossing Delaware when he was struck by a vehicle turning westbound onto Delaware. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was a 60-year-old Richmond man.

On Jan. 9 at 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of College on a report that a pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle while she was crossing College in the mid-block crosswalk. The 57-year-old Berkeley woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver was a 72-year-old Oakland woman.

Monday at 6:45 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at University and Bonita avenues at 5:42 p.m. A 34-year-old Oakland man was crossing University when he was struck by a vehicle that was eastbound on University causing pain and/or bruising. The pedestrian and driver, a 28-year-old San Leandro man, exchanged information at the scene.

On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., officers responded to University and California Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 19-year-old Whittier woman was crossing California when she was struck by a vehicle turning southbound onto California. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The driver was a 39-year-old Oakland woman.