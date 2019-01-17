Remembering Jonathan Nagel, artist and arts educator

Jonathan Matthew Nagel: April 1981-Jan. 2019

Jonathan “Jonny Boy” Nagel passed away on Jan. 2, 2019 with loved ones by his side.

Jonathan was born and raised in Berkeley. He graduated from Berkeley High School in 1999 and received his BFA in illustration from the California College of the Arts in Oakland in 2003.

Jonathan was a well-known local artist and loved all East Bay art and culture. He participated in many mural projects in the East Bay, including Solano Alley, and received various commissions. Jonathan worked with youth programs and schools throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. His love of working with young artists led him to pursue a career in arts education.

Jonathan was married to Noelle Hoeffler on Jan. 17, 2018 in Maui. The two had been together for eight years and enjoyed art, music and dancing (both at impromptu dance parties at home and at local shows), cooking together, road trip adventures, spending time with loved ones and their dog, Tuffy.

Jonathan loved to make Noelle laugh and would go to any extreme to do so, most often doing his Mick Jagger impression. Jonathan was all heart — he was a fiercely loyal husband, friend, son, and brother. He entertained everyone with his art, his wit, his impressions, and his intelligence.

Jonathan is survived by his wife Noelle and her family, his parents Ralph and Judy, brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph and Gisele and Patrick and Cecilia, and nephews Caio, Diego and Marvin, his sister and her fiancé Catie and Charles, as well as extended family in California and Arkansas.

An evening funeral service will be held on April 26 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 1145 Gilman St., Berkeley. A public memorial and art show will be held on April 27 at Nielsen Arts Gallery, 1537 Solano Ave., Albany.