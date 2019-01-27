Berkeley police respond to San Pablo Park for gunfire; no victims found

Update, 9:53 p.m. Berkeley Police Lt. Dave Lindenau confirmed that officers recovered multiple casings as Oregon and Park streets. There are no known victims at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Original post, 9:09 p.m. Officers responded to San Pablo Park in South Berkeley for multiple reports of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic.

Berkeleyside readers on Twitter first reported the sound of gunfire at 8:47 p.m.

“I couldn’t tell if they were shots or fireworks. I counted 15,” wrote one local resident. “I’m pretty sure it wasn’t fireworks,” wrote another.

Over the radio, police reported finding evidence of gunfire at 2800 Park St. and also at Park and Oregon streets.

Berkeleyside has asked BPD for confirmation and will update this post when it is provided.

No victims have been reported.