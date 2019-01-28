UC Berkeley students robbed by person with gun Sunday, police say

A person with a gun robbed three UC Berkeley students on a campus basketball court Sunday night, said UC Berkeley police in an alert Monday afternoon.

The male suspect approached the students on the court at Bowles Hall, next to Stadium Rim Way, at 9:36 p.m., said the UCPD Nixle alert.

He took a laptop, two cell phones and money from the students, then fled in a vehicle parked nearby, according to the 12:13 p.m. Nixle. Nobody was injured.

No further description was included.

The alert included recommendations that students use the university’s night safety services — including free shuttles and escorts — travel in groups, and stay aware of surroundings.

“When out and about, keep your electronic devices out of public view as they are a popular robbery target,” UCPD said.

UCPD asked anyone with information on the robbery to call the department at 510-642-0472 during business hours or 510-642-6760 at other times.