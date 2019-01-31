Police make arrest after 10 car burglaries in 2 days at Tilden Park

Police arrested Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 22, at a home in Richmond Wednesday in connection with approximately ten auto burglaries that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tilden Regional Park, according to an alert sent out Thursday by the public safety division of the East Bay Regional Park District.

EBRPD Police Sgt. Tyrone Davis said the burglaries involved smashing windows and taking items from cars, and they happened “all over the park,’ including at the Quarry trail parking lot, near the Brazilian Room building and near Lake Anza.

Police responded to the scenes of the burglaries on both days and an investigation led them to identify a suspect and subsequently arrest Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for five counts of burglary. Sgt. Davis said he is believed to have been responsible for all the burglaries and the department is working to prove that. The suspect is being held on a $20,000 bail.

Featured photo credit: Kevin Schofield.