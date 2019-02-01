Man wounded in South Berkeley shooting

Police are on the scene in South Berkeley for a shooting Friday afternoon.

A man who was shot multiple times has been taken to the hospital, police report. This story is developing.

Police were called to Derby and Grant streets just before 1:20 p.m. for the shooting report.

Southbound traffic is blocked at Carleton and Grant streets as of about 1:30 p.m. Readers report a helicopter in the area, and police have used yellow tape to set up a perimeter.

One reader noted that Berkeley Technology Academy is on lockdown. The Berkeley Unified School District confirmed that report. Police have said over the radio that they want to keep pedestrians out of the area during the investigation.

Just before 1:50 p.m., police sent out a Nixle alert advising of traffic delays: “Due to police activity avoid Derby street between MLK and Mcgee and Grant between Carleton and Ward.”

There have been several other confirmed reports of gunfire in 2019, but no one was injured until Friday’s shooting.

This story has been updated since publication due to the developing nature of the incident.