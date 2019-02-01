Officials say yes to 274 units over downtown Berkeley Walgreens

A Berkeley City Council majority affirmed approval Thursday night of an 18-story building planned at the site of the downtown Walgreens at 2190 Shattuck Ave.

Six council members voted to uphold an earlier zoning board vote to grant the project its use permits after four people appealed that decision in November. Three council members — Sophie Hahn, Cheryl Davila and Kate Harrison — abstained from the vote, while the rest voted in favor.

The appeal was motivated in large part by concerns about the loss of the historic view from Campanile Way on the UC Berkeley campus down to the Golden Gate. Hahn said she didn’t want to oppose the project but could not “bring myself to vote to take away that view.”

More than 50 people, many of whom were young, diverse UC Berkeley students, pleaded with council not to prioritize a view over the housing that’s so sorely lacking in the city. Community members credited the “More Student Housing Now” group for mobilizing that faction.

Many appeal supporters asked council to send the project back to the zoning board so it could be turned into a shorter building. The demographics of those speakers offered a sharp contrast to the student group: Nearly all of the 18 or so speakers asking for a remand were older, white longtime Berkeley residents. Some told students they would not be helped by a project like 2190 Shattuck and would come to regret the loss of the historic view down Campanile Way to the Golden Gate.

Several council members and speakers said they appreciated the attachment many have to the view from the base of the Campanile — but also noted there are many other places in the city to get memorable views of the Golden Gate. Students said the view from Campanile Way will be covered by trees in the next few years, regardless.

Appellants said city officials had not adequately considered the view issue and received incomplete guidance from staff as to applicable laws that might give more weight to the view issue.

In its round-up of appeal points, staff told council most appeared to be “without merit.”

Mayor Jesse Arreguín asked developer Mill Creek to commit to an early payment of $2 million dollars into the city’s Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing. The project is set to bring $10.1 million dollars into that fund because it is not including below-market-rate units on site. The payment would generally be due in three or four years when the project is ready to open. But Mill Creek agreed to pay it in 12-18 months, when it expects to get its building permit.

Arreguín said the early payment will be a significant benefit, letting the city move ahead faster to build affordable housing to address the housing crisis.

Councilwoman Lori Droste said it’s critical for the city to approve projects like this to fulfill its sustainability goals.

“The most dramatic way that we can have an impact on climate change is by building infill housing. We need to build housing near job centers and transit,” she said.

Council members Harrison and Hahn tried to get Mill Creek to agree to reduce parking significant and allow public access to the roof deck. Mill Creek said it wasn’t feasible.

Harrison, who represents the downtown, said she was concerned the city wasn’t getting its “fair share” in terms of community benefits.

The financial analyst who ran the numbers for the city said his firm’s assessment had been optimistic in terms of the projected costs and possible rents: It “takes us to that limit” of feasibility, he told Harrison.

Mill Creek has signed a project labor agreement to use “wall-to-wall” union workers for construction work. A representative from the building trades told council that’s rare to see for a project of this size.

An arts niche and community room for non-profits and community meetings is also part of the plan.

See the Berkeleyside Twitter feed for live-tweets from the meeting.