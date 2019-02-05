Photos: Snow dusts hills and paths in Tilden Regional Park

With a low temperature hovering around 38 degrees Tuesday, and forecasts issued Monday predicting snow levels dropping below 1,000 feet through the morning, it was only a matter of time before a Berkeleyside reader sent a photo dispatch from Tilden Park. Thank you Alex Krolewski for being that person!

Krolewski shot these great images, he tells us, between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m today.

“I saw snow as low as 1,200 ft elevation on the Golf Course Trail just after it begins on Golf Course Rd,” he wrote by email. “And also some snow by the side of the road on Grizzly Peak between Summit and Centennial. I also saw a dusting of snow at the Laurel Picnic Area (elevation 1,200 ft) and the East Bay Regional Park district Fire Dept Station (1,600 ft).” And, as Krolewski’s images show, the ground was covered with snow close to the summit at Vollmer Peak, which is between 1,700 and 1,900 feet.