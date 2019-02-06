Eric Michael Anderson, beloved teacher to generations of students

Eric Michael Anderson, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2018 in Berkeley.

Eric was born in San Francisco in 1936 to Julie Peninou Anderson and George Anderson. In his early years he lived above the A. Peninou French Laundry on Sacramento Street in San Francisco. Later, the family moved to San Mateo and finally San Jose.

In San Jose Eric was the self-proclaimed “best basketball player in the history of Willow Glen High School.” A title he still holds. Following high school, Eric received a basketball scholarship to Stanford University and graduated with a degree in history.

After completing post-graduate work at UC Davis, Eric taught at Berkeley High School for over four decades. It was at Berkeley High he met and later married Susan Groves, a fellow history teacher. Eric was active in the teachers union and was a beloved teacher to generations of students.

In his retirement, Eric enjoyed daily walks, challenging crossword puzzles, intellectual discussions and good wine. He and Susan took frequent trips abroad where they luxuriated in culture, explored the Swedish and French roots of Eric’s immigrant family and made long-lasting friendships. “The Cabin” in Aptos, California, was a constant source of joy, spirit and peace to Eric. It was at the cabin that the family met annually to harvest Gravensteins and make a rich, lusty apple cider.

Eric had five children: four — Michael, Matthew, James and Nicholas — with Josephine Campagna Anderson, and one — Brooke — with Susan Groves.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Groves, his five children and their spouses, and 12 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2-5 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Lawson Rd, Kensington.