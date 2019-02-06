Pedestrian taken to hospital with injuries after Berkeley crash

A 26-year-old Berkeley woman crossing the street sustained injuries to her head and arm when a driver struck her Tuesday night, authorities report.

Tuesday just after 6:10 p.m., police responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Parker Street for a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian, said Officer White, BPD spokesman.

White said the woman was crossing MLK at Parker when a southbound driver struck her. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

White said he did not know if the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit because the report has not been completed. (There are crosswalks, however, on the north and south sides of MLK at Parker, according to Google Maps.)

The driver, a 74-year-old Oakland man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, White said.

A reader who asked Berkeleyside to find out about the crash described the scene: Police and firefighters, he wrote, “appeared to rescue a pedestrian hit by the driver of a white car in the marked crosswalk of Parker where it crosses MLK. When I arrived, 6 first responders were lifting a person off the pavement using a sheet-like sling. The victim had been laying in the roadway, just 10 feet south of the Parker street crosswalk, and went into the BFD ambulance. The police inspected dents on the hood of a white car that had stopped just 50 feet south of the Parker crosswalk on MLK. The southbound side of MLK was closed.”

Berkeley had at least 17 injury crashes involving pedestrians in January, according to recent BPD data.