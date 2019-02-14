Gushing, rushing water everywhere: More rain forecast through Friday

You don’t need the National Weather Service to tell you that we’re experiencing “severe weather” and “urban flooding in poor drainage areas.” Simply look out the window or venture out. Drains are overflowing, creeks are gushing and there are reports of toppling trees. Late morning Thursday nearly 11,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland-Berkeley hills lost power.

The rain is forecast to continue in Berkeley through Friday night, with a lightening up over the weekend. The sun should grace us with its presence again on President’s Day. Meanwhile, enjoy the downpours.