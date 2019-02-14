Gushing, rushing water everywhere: More rain forecast through Friday

You don’t need the National Weather Service to tell you that we’re experiencing “severe weather” and “urban flooding in poor drainage areas.” Simply look out the window or venture out. Drains are overflowing, creeks are gushing and there are reports of toppling trees. Late morning Thursday nearly 11,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland-Berkeley hills lost power.
The rain is forecast to continue in Berkeley through Friday night, with a lightening up over the weekend. The sun should grace us with its presence again on President’s Day. Meanwhile, enjoy the downpours.
Heavy Flow @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/4rcRGUAr6v
— Andrew Bennett (@AndyFremder) February 13, 2019
@berkeleyside Overflowing manhole, derby&mlk pic.twitter.com/locfATDdxI
— Kester Allen (@kesterallen) February 13, 2019
Strawberry Creek running high @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/0POQ20xd77
— Karen Teitel (@kteit2140) February 13, 2019