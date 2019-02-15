The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Feb. 15-18

FILM TO TABLE Here’s a treat for Midwestern exiles in the Bay Area (and plenty of others, too). The final installment of BAMPFA’s Film to Table series this year is a screening of Frederick Wiseman’s most recent documentary, Monrovia, Indiana, examining small-town America in the age of Trump. (Wiseman’s style is to let his subjects speak for themselves, so don’t expect any examination of why rural, largely white midwestern towns are privileged in so much political analysis of what “Americans” want.) After the film, repair to Babette for a themed dinner based on heartland classics like fried sauerkraut balls, artisanal meatloaf and Hoosier pie. There, you’re guaranteed a vigorous debate about the documentary and contemporary politics with fellow diners. Cardiologists may need to be on hand to handle the artery clogging. Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

FRED KOREMATSU SPEAKS UP Korematsu v. United States, which upheld the internment of Asian American citizens during the Second World War, stands as one of the most shameful decisions in Supreme Court history although there’s plenty of competition (Korematsu was finally overruled last year in Trump v. Hawaii). You can learn more about Oakland-born Fred Korematsu and his fight against discrimination on Saturday when the Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library hosts Laura Atkins and Stan Yogi, authors of the recently published Fred Korematsu Speaks Up – the first book in a new children’s series entitled Fighting for Justice. The book talk is part of the branch library’s Social Justice Series. Saturday, Feb. 16, 3:30 p.m., Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, 1901 Russell St.

IS ANYBODY OUT THERE? Hie on over to Campbell Hall on Saturday to expand your universe. Berkeley SETI Research Center chief scientist Dan Werthimer will be speaking about the ideas behind SETI – Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence. Here’s some of what Werthimer will be covering: “Are Fast Radio Bursts signals from ET? Or are they signals from magnetars? Is `Oumuamua an alien space ship? Or is it a rock from another solar system? Are we alone in the universe?” On top of that, he’ll be discussing the $100 million Breakthrough Listen project, SETI@home, SETI on FAST (the world’s largest telescope), and the new PANOSETI all-sky-all-the-time project. Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m., 131 Campbell Hall.

THE EXTRUDERS Here’s an unlikely musical journey. In fifth grade at Cragmont Elementary, Alex Carlin and Jon Rubin formed a band called The Constipated Orange (fifth graders, what are you gonna do?). In the heights of seventh grade, they joined forces with Tommy Dunbar and Curly Keranen to form the Rubinoos – which eventually had a string of Top 40 hits. Carlin continued his wending ways with Psycotic Pumpkin (not misspelled), an influential punk band, a Guinness World Record for “longest solo concert” (32 hours), and a base for his Alex Carlin Band in Russia since 2012. Carlin is back in Berkeley to perform at 924 Gilman with The Extruders on Saturday night. Guaranteed not to last 32 hours. Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., 924 Gilman.

MASTERS OF THE UILLEANN PIPES Attention crossword puzzle constructors: uilleann has a very handy number of vowels. But crossword puzzles be damned, uilleann pipes are converging on the Freight & Salvage on Saturday night for “a night of piping adventures highlighting different styles and players in celebration of this most unique and expressive instrument.” The SF Pipers Club hosts, with special guests including Kara Doyle from New York and Patrick D’Arcy from Los Angeles. Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Big Screen Berkeley: ‘Never Look Away’

Bluegrass, Bollywood blues and Carnatic funk in Berkeley