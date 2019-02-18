Berkeley police report carjacking of deliveryman

A food deliveryman returned to his vehicle Sunday night to find a stranger with a gun in the driver’s seat, authorities report.

The stranger drove off with the man’s vehicle after a brief struggle, said Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

Police were called to Hearst and La Loma avenues, just north of the UC Berkeley campus, for the carjacking report shortly after 7 p.m.

Lindenau said the driver had left his keys in the ignition and the engine running while he went to make the delivery.

When he got back, he found the stranger in the driver’s seat. The stranger brandished a firearm during a brief struggle, then drove off.

Lindenau said there were no injuries.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle Sunday night.